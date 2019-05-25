Brandon Music is presenting two very talented and widely diverse musical acts Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, in its music café. On Friday, Kelly Thoma and Ross Daly, who describe their music as contemporary modal music, perform. The following evening, The Rough and Tumble, Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, bring their personal take on singer-songwriter material and Americana music to the café.
Defining the music that Thoma and Daly play leads one into the somewhat amorphous musical space that is world music. As Daly explains on his website, “The term ‘contemporary modal music’ describes the sum total of contemporary compositions created today by musicians working within various modal traditions. This music is the continuation of the procedure of modal composing through a very free perspective and is not at all connected with the goal of ‘preserving traditions.’ It is the contemporary expression of the beauty of modality (phrase-orientated non-harmonic music which often employs non-tempered intervals).”
The music of Thoma and Daly has roots in Greece, the Middle East and India, and is played primarily on a lyra, a bowed instrument with three melody strings and 12 to 22 sympathetic strings. Its sound suggests all of its geographic influences and conveys an eerie effect.
Daly designed the lyra Thoma plays. There are other stringed instruments in their act that are also bowed with sympathetic strings. These instruments are played in Eastern music styles and featured in the concert.
Thoma was born in the Greek port city of Piraeus. Since 1995 she has been studying the lyra with Daly, who is originally from Norfolk, England, and has made the island of Crete his home since the 1970s.
Thoma has released three albums of her own compositions and Daly has 35 albums to his credit. Daly has traveled the world, mainly in the Middle East, Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent, where he studied various forms of local music traditions.
In 1982 Daly established an educational institution called Labyrinth Musical Workshop, since 2002 situated in the village of Houdetsi in Crete. Seminars and master classes are conducted every year at Labyrinth with some of the greatest teachers of traditional music from around the world. It is a meeting point for musicians and students and is recognized as the leading institution in Greece today, in the field of education of modal and traditional music in general.
Daly’s many albums contain his own compositions and his own arrangements of traditional melodies collected during his travels.
“We will take Thoma and Daly when we can get them,” says Edna Sutton who, with her husband Stephen, owns Brandon Music. “We know them by reputation; it’s such a rare opportunity to have them.”
Thoma and Daly tour America annually and have performed at Lincoln Center and in Washington, D.C. “You can’t slot them into a category, they’ve created their own,” says Sutton. “They are exceptional and unique in the sounds they make. They are very visible and very well known, but you wouldn’t normally see them in Brandon or such a rural community.”
If you are an adventurous music consumer then “this concert will appeal to people who like to experience music that is unusual,” says Sutton. “The attraction is the unusual instruments and it is appealing to people who want different experiences.”
On June 1, Brandon Music welcomes the duo called The Rough and Tumble, which is making a return visit to this unusual performance venue located in a big red barn. The Suttons took a chance on the duo of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler last year and, according to Sutton, “they were just incredible.” She said the duo is “two really talented musicians. They are songwriters playing many different instruments and connect with the audience.” They also have “a strong sense of humor.”
According to Sutton, “They really stand out as a performing act and the audience loved them.”
The Rough and Tumble uses a “menagerie of instruments ranging from acoustic guitars to mailbox snares to a ‘banjulele’” in their performance. Sutton says they are “audience pleasers with their seamless harmonies, professional musicianship, their orchestra of unusual instruments and their great personalities.”
Linda Bolton of Cozy Cabin House Concerts said, “Their Americana music is restorative, their performance highly entertaining, their orchestra of unusual instruments intriguing, and … jokes and stories are worthy of an HBO special.”
