‘My art is for the people, and of the people.”
When meeting Warren Kimble on the street in Brandon, his incredibly positive energy shines in his eyes and smile. He’s often outside the Vermont Folk Art Gallery that he co-founded and shares with Medana Hubbard and Robin Kent, or at the Brandon Artists’ Guild where his “Warren Kimble: Artful Assemblages” will be on display May 6 to July 9.
Although known internationally as one of America’s foremost folk artists, Kimble is actually an individual of great flexibility with a willingness to reinvent himself. He once joked that Folk Art was “Act 1,” followed by several “scenes.” As a response to the Iraq war, he created the traveling installation “Widows of War” for the Shelburne Museum, an exhibit that seems eerily contemporary because of the devastation of the war in Ukraine. That was followed by his “Let the Sun Shine” and “Cosmos” series relating to Earth and the Universe.
Despite the immediate accessibility of much of his work, Kimble is a multi-layered individual and artist. His early joyous childhood experiences of singing along with his parents at their player piano gave way to his mother’s premature demise of cancer when Kimble was 16. Ever self-propelled, he became even more self-reliant and entrepreneurial. A natural extrovert, he was class president in high school, a cheerleader and young businessman creating paintings for people’s windows at Christmas and making quirky angels for sale.
These early experiences stood him in good stead as he developed through his multiple careers as an antiques dealer and folk artist, in between refinishing old trunks, and teaching art at Castleton University. In 1999, he co-founded the Brandon Artists Guild with other artists, which established a continuing creative presence in the middle of downtown.
Lorraine, his wife of 46 years, is his business partner. Kimble admits that an artist has a hard time juggling the creative and commercial roles and gratefully acknowledges Lorraine’s acumen and skills. Kimble was already in his 50s when his career made a serious leap, a result of Wild Apple Graphics of Woodstock’s reproduction of six of his paintings and showed them at Art Expo in New York. Nina Keck of Vermont Public Radio wrote “Kimble’s quaint folk art was the perfect antidote to the slick, glitzy art of the 1980s.”
Kimble says, “The time was right, the mood of the nation was right. It just happened.”
Kimble has always been very community oriented. In addition to the Guild, he spearheaded the idea, in collaboration with the Vermont Arts Council, of a statewide art project, “Palettes of Vermont,” which involved both artists and public schools to create, display and auction off resultant works. Several Brandon-based projects in which artists painted pigs, rocking chairs, birdhouses, among others, offered decorative displays throughout town, and also provided a means of fundraising.
Always generous with his talents, and humble about his awards, he received the highest alumni honor from Syracuse University, the George Arents Pioneer Medal as well as an honorary doctor of fine arts degree from Green Mountain College. He received Vermont’s highest honor, the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2013 and has served on several arts boards including the Vermont Council on the Arts, the Vermont Folklife Center, the Sheldon Museum, the Brandon Artists Guild and other local boards.
Kimble’s work ranges from the well-known now iconic folk-art paintings and reproductions to the installations, to the richly textured oil paintings, and the most recent assemblages which resemble a cross between Joseph Cornell’s box creations and Louise Nevelson’s wood constructions. His incredible eye for the antique fragments of original shapes and the patina that comes only from lived history make for an absolutely fascinating exhibit, which also displays his sophisticated use of color and sculptural compositions. It’s as if these recent works represent the compendium of his life journey, one that encompasses seeing the grace in the ordinary and transforming it through loving touch into a work of art.
B. Amore: Can you talk a bit about your experiences as a child, and the influence of those on your evolution as an artist and the role of music in your artmaking?
Warren Kimble: I was born and raised in Belleville, New Jersey, just 20 minutes from New York City. My older brother was a tap dancer in Broadway shows. Our blue-collar choreographer parents loved to sing and dance around our player piano. Because of my brother being 11 years older and our parents’ attention to his career, I was left to be creative with crayons, paper and pencils. I did learn to tap dance and performed in dance recitals and on TV teen shows. Even won a bicycle on TV for creating marionettes at age 13. My parents gave me much love and encouragement to be creative and happy. I often still listen to some of the familiar music when I’m working in the studio.
B.A.: How did you choose Brandon as your town? What motivates you to create projects with other artists, i.e., the Brandon Artists Guild, statewide projects?
W.K.: In 1970, it wasn’t hard to choose Brandon. It had great houses: I’ve lived in 19 of them to be exact. Warm people, an active downtown and good schools made it a fine place to raise our three children. Brandon is still a great place for my five grandchildren to come visit.
I’ve always been a people person, civic minded. One of my main purposes in life is to engage with fellow artists. I think I understand their art/life journeys. Artists are more interesting and fun to be with. They are more curious about everything than most people. They care about others and their surroundings.
In 1999, with several other artists, I started the Brandon Artists Guild in an old five-and-dime store that the local bank was using for computer storage. We fixed it up and opened it in town. A couple of years later, I suggested we purchase 40 fiberglass pigs and get 40 artists to paint them.
In 2003, we had a Pig Parade through town, then displayed them near downtown businesses. The auction, “The Really, Really Pig Show,” raised $150,000. With that we bought our Brandon Artists Guild building. In the ensuing years, we have presented many more creative community arts events and projects: bird houses, “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs,” sunflowers, rocking chairs — “Brandon Rocks,” “Thinking Outside the Box,” “Brandon Quilt Trail,” etc.
In 2006, I convinced the Vermont Arts Council to provide wooden artists’ palettes to Vermonters wanting to create images on them with paint. Around 7,000 were distributed in the state, and 30,000 paper palettes went to schoolchildren for their artistic creations. There were “Palettes of Vermont” exhibits, auctions and various other displays in towns all over Vermont.
B.A.: Can you share your working process and what inspires your work? Do you begin with a fixed idea, or does it emerge from the collections of material in your studio?
W.K.: At 87, I’m always doing something with paint or 3D objects — or else I’m out finding more artifacts at antiques shops and auctions. My workday is usually 9 to 5, with time made for family, friends and chores. A life balance is important to me. Too much time in the studio and not enough time experiencing the world can be harmful to your creative process. The world around me influences the art I produce.
I’m often asked what’s my favorite piece of my own work? And my reply is “the next one” — so much so that I can’t wait to get started on it. Art is work, and I love it.
B.A.: What is it like to be business partners with your wife, Lorraine?
W.K.: Without Lorraine’s business help my lifework could never have been the success it has been. To be successful an artist must have time and space to create, and someone (a spouse, partner, family member) to help along the way with support and encouragement.
Being a business partner with my wife can be fun, engaging, helpful, challenging. It gives us lots to talk about. It’s hard to be demanding, and you must be tactful and always remember that you’re living with this person. That’s not always easy to do.
B.A.: How did you move from dealing in antiques and teaching at Castleton University to becoming so well-known through reproductions of your work? Do you feel that you gave up anything as an artist in order to achieve financial success, or did the business push you in new directions?
W.K.: My maturity in my artwork didn’t come until age 50 after my teaching career. I loved teaching: K-12 for seven years. Then college, another seven years. But due to the fact that I didn’t have an MFA, I had to give it up.
All through these teaching years I had a wonderful adventure as an antiques collector and dealer. I started at age 45 or so exhibiting at antiques and Americana crafts shows in New England and throughout the country.
About 30 years ago, my publisher, Wild Apple Graphics, took several of my original folk art paintings to Art Expo in NYC, along with prints of them, and there an art success story began. Now 10 million prints of my folk-art paintings, along with millions of licensed products — mugs, dishes, home-decor fabrics, furniture, clothing, calendars, etc., adorn homes and businesses throughout the world.
How lucky can one artist be?! I don’t think all this has changed me that much. I think being older helped that. Oh, being on TV, giving interviews and signing at international gift shows, etc., and then coming home to everyday life, family and friends in Vermont keeps one humble. Having people supporting me has given me the time and head room to do my art and be creative without worrying, while still being onboard and aware with the business of art.
B.A.: What was it like to be the first person in your family to attend college?
I have had a love affair with my alma mater, Syracuse University, for the past 65 years. Syracuse accepted me into the College of Fine Arts in 1957, as the first-generation college student of my family. I grew in my art and as a person in those four years. When I was there, I was head cheerleader for the Jim Brown football era. I represented my class of 1957 as class president. I received my diploma from President John F. Kennedy. I have been a loyal alum, giving back as much as I can to this day.
B.A.: Can you share with us the secret of your ever-positive nature?
W.K.: Life is just a bowl of cherries until you hit the pits. When you hit the pits, you must have the inner strength to carry on.
The present and future is much more important to me than the past that you can’t do much about.
Today is over, tomorrow is exciting. Laugh a lot. Have fun. JUST DO IT. Be open and share with others. Give to others.
