A new self-titled album by the acclaimed Brattleboro-born, London-based indie-folk artist Sam Amidon finds the singular singer and multi-instrumentalist firing on all cylinders.
Released two weeks ago on Nonesuch Records, the stunning richly textured nine-song set of refreshed folk songs shines with a warmth and vitality that aptly captures Amidon’s love for the reanimated material, his distinctive style, and the collective mastery of his stellar ensemble.
The album, his seventh, is a follow-up to his 2017 album “The Following Mountain.” Created with producer and regular Brian Eno-collaborator Leo Abrahams (Regina Spektor, Wild Beasts) and Amidon’s longtime collaborator, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, the album — his first of all-original material — explores his affinity for freewheeling jazz improvisation, which Amidon says he has admired since his teenage years.
Uncut described the album as “weird-but-wonderful free-folk explorations,” while the Guardian called it “not an easy listen … but a deeply rewarding one” and Glide dubbed it “an oddly pleasant dissonance that is intriguing and thought-provoking.”
The disc was a decided departure for Amidon, 39, who since 2007 has been steadily carving his niche by radically reworking the traditional folk songs he grew up with during a childhood immersed in music as the son of respected Brattleboro-based folk musicians Peter and Mary Alice Amidon.
Both members of Glover’s Bread and Puppet Theater, the Amidons were also part of the Vermont-based Word of Mouth Chorus, which released the album “Rivers of Delight: American Folk Hymns from the Sacred Harp Tradition” on Nonesuch in the 1970s.
“I grew up in the nourishing folk universe of Vermont,” Amidon said in 2017, “singing with my folks and playing Irish fiddle tunes and all that stuff.”
An indie-folk singer and multi-instrumentalist with a free jazz sensibility, Amidon fast became one of the more intriguing artists on the modern singer-songwriter scene. His beautifully subdued 2013 album “Bright Sunny South” — his first for Nonesuch Records and fourth overall — was widely lauded as one of that year’s best under-the-radar releases. And 2014’s “Lily-O” was arguably even better.
Amidon moved to London in 2011, when he married and had a son with British folk-pop singer-songwriter Beth Orton.
For his new album, Amidon returned to the fountain of folk music with a fresh energy and renewed sense of purpose buoyed by the creative leap of “The Following Mountain.”
“On my previous albums, I feel the elements of the music were juxtaposed next to each other,” Amidon says in press materials, adding: “On this album, I feel like all the elements are more integrated: song form and stories, improvisation, band collectivity, and the history of my own life in traditional music and beyond.”
In addition to frequent collaborators Abrahams, Ismaily and drummer/instrumentalist Chris Vatalaro, the album also includes bassist Ruth Goller, guitarist Bert Cools, and saxophonist Sam Gendel.
Mostly recorded live during a three-day stretch in London, the album — which Amidon describes as “traditional folk songs under the 21st century prism” — is pure magic.
Opener “Maggie” mesmerizes with a lilting groove that marries acoustic and electric instrumentation with Amidon’s perfect vocal accompaniment, while the spellbinding “Pretty Polly” rides a steady drumbeat and gorgeous instrumentation to great effect.
Other highlights include the pretty and sparse take on “Light Rain Blues,” the beautifully subdued “Spanish Merchant’s Daughter” — enhanced by the sultry sax and vocals of Gendel and Orton, respectively — the mystical yet playful “Reuben,” and the joyous closer “Sundown.”
“Sometimes artists like Sam Amidon tend to slip through the cracks in the frenzy of the world,” said No Depression. “But this LP, full of delicate noise and artful sophistication, deserves a pause in a harried time.”
