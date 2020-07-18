When Josh Krugman was growing up in Massachusetts and Connecticut, his family made a trip to Vermont every year, just to see the Bread and Puppet Circuses of the 1990s.
“Back then we would make a yearly pilgrimage to see those shows,” Krugman recalled by phone recently. “They made such a deep impression on me that it was a foundational experience of public art, and of community and political action, and how those things could all be one.”
Years later when Krugman was in college, he returned to see a show and said, “It just blew me away again, from a totally new perspective.” He joined the theater, which makes it easy for newcomers, and in fact is part of its business model.
Seven years later, the 29-year-old is the longest serving member of the current resident company.
One of the oldest, if not the oldest, political theater companies in the country, Bread and Puppet is getting ready to present its first show since the pandemic hit, at the company’s farm and headquarters in Glover. “Inusurrection and Resurrection Services” will be presented in its pine forest memorial village through the rest of the summer.
Which comes as a relief after the upheaval during March. “We had a huge cross-country tour planned for early spring,” longtime company manager Linda Elbow said by phone. “And then this whole thing happened so we had to cancel, and that’s usually how we make our money.”
If you aren’t familiar with Bread and Puppet Theater, its 50-plus year history covers an era. In the early 1960s, Peter Schumann, a sculptor, dancer and baker, emigrated from Germany, and started the political puppet theater with his wife Elka in a small loft on Delancey Street on New York City’s Lower East Side. They presented weekly performances and would distribute bread to the audience. Peter and Elka decided on the name Bread and Puppet Theater, which also links their belief that art should be as intrinsic and as available in life as food.
Bread and Puppet became a familiar presence at political demonstrations during that time. The spectacle of enormous — 10 to 15 feet tall — iconic puppets they created depicted political themes and social commentary, like a satirical, sky-high Uncle Sam on stilts. It was a grass-roots, all-hands-on-deck, homespun effort. As its website says, “papier-maché, burlap, twine and staples, made up and literally held the puppets and the shows together.”
The Bread and Puppet company relocated to Vermont, and continued touring, which won them international recognition, and drew thousands of people at a time to its shows in Vermont. These days the shows are smaller, but its central concept remains the same.
“For us, theater is fully integrated into life,” Krugman said.
Currently the company consists of about a dozen members in addition to Peter and Elka Schuman. Productions continue at the rustic natural amphitheater on its Glover grounds, where they live and work, create new shows, generate publicity and grow their own food.
A revolving door of guest and resident participants includes a vast number of local volunteers. Children who grow up in the theater go on to take part as adults. Krugman credits it as “the large and amorphous nature of Bread and Puppet,” which has made the 57-year-old company what it is.
“One of the crucial things to understand about Bread and Puppet is that it comes out of this Northeast Kingdom community,” Krugman said. “Many volunteer as performers and help maintain this operation, and the theater would not be what it is without their contributions.”
“We try to make it possible for anybody who’s interested to find a way to participate,” he added, “whether it’s performing, building, ushering, gardening, you name it. That’s a key element of what we do.”
The shows are new every year, and each show within a season can be different as well, continually revised in a collaboration forum, all under the direction of Schumann.
“We don’t really write shows,” Elbow said. “We put them together. It’s a circus, so it’s a whole series of different acts. Some might continue all the way through, and some we might think, that’s a dud. I would suspect that the acts could change frequently.”
“Insurrection” themes are common,” Krugman said. “There are potentially infinite legitimate interpretations of the title of the show.”
“For me, from what I understand from our director’s intentions, it is that we need to overthrow … this whole failed system. This exploitative economic system. That’s the insurrection. And then the resurrection deals with the old forms of life that we can reanimate to help us in that.”
The daily process typically starts around 9 a.m. with a company meeting. “We decide on everything that has to be done in the day. Usually it’s a mix of rehearsals and chores,” Krugman said.
Those rehearsals take place outside in the sprawling fields under the hot summer sun, but Krugman said the sometimes brutal humidity rolls off their backs.
“We’re used to it,” he said. “Our roots are in the street, in street theater. This is what we do. We love it. We love to be in the sun, running around, being wild and crazy, making large-scale political spectacles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.