When someone discarded a stack of old bed sheets last spring, they likely gave little thought to the post-dumpster fate of these cast off textiles, landfill bound, where they would add to tons of other piled and buried post consumer waste.
The bedsheets, though, defied them.
Salvaged by members of Bread and Puppet Theater, the sheets took on new meaning. At first, some became media for murals and material for puppets. Soon, beyond their creative adaptive reuse, the sheets prompted more philosophical consideration as physical existing things headed to non-existence.
This week, “The Bad Bedsheet Existability Show” opens at the T.W. Wood Gallery in Montpelier. This two-part event features an ongoing exhibition and a Feb. 7 performance.
The exhibition, “The Bad Bedsheet Existability Show, Part 1,” with over 600 pieces by Peter Schumann, Bread and Puppet founder, fills both the Wood’s Nuquist and Hallway Galleries. Bedsheet-based skeleton panels that will move and perform in the show, colorful bold murals, and hundreds of little drawings and paintings in sets that embrace the larger works and draw viewers to detail, are among the multitude of pieces in “Part 1.”
The “Bad Bedsheet Existibility Show, Part 2,” at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, includes a Fiddle Rant by Schumann, Contastoria performance with Bread and Puppet members, live music and singing. In Bread and Puppet tradition, rye bread and aioli will be served.
We are really excited to be starting this year with Peter Schumann and Bread and Puppet Theater,” said Margaret Coleman. T.W. Wood Gallery executive director.
“This exhibition kicks off the Wood’s 125th year, and through this year we are going to have a number of shows exploring the relationship between art and social justice, and talking about these issues that are very important to Vermonters,” Coleman said.
Founded by Schumann in the early 1960s and based in Glover since 1974, Bread and Puppet has been a politically active puppet theater for over 50 years. Performing outdoor pageants and circuses, building distinctive papier-mâché and burlap puppets, and building community, this groundbreaking experimental theater has long been a voice for activism and against injustice.
The discarded and then salvaged bedsheets, “reward us with the painting surfaces needed to further the understanding of existence, and develop the bad bed sheet philosophy which results in ‘The Bad Bed Sheet Existibility Shows, Part 1,’ an exhibit, ‘Part 2,’ a puppet show,” Schumann says in his artist statement.
“Existibility, the capability to exist, is in a bad state because of the fancy little animals who occupy and rule existence on one little planet in one little solar system. Existence, which yields life, and life, which grows ecstatically are now slumped into irreversible melancholy — unless the above-mentioned rulers change their ways,” Schumann explains.
Prior to this exhibition, some of the bedsheets were adapted by Schumann and Bread and Puppet to a huge mural displayed on an outdoor wall at the company’s Glover home. Others went to building a caribou herd to participate in Extinction Rebellion rallies. Others became a forest for a show with readings from anarchist Emma Goldman.
Shumann noted that the bedsheets suggested the theme of existence and nonexistence.
“They were condemned to non-existence, and we made a show of them entering from non-existence to existence,” he said.
Large skeletons painted on the sheets further this exploration. In the exhibit, they stand in the Nuquist Gallery, grouped behind a life-size doorway. Entering the gallery, viewers see the door’s “Nonexistence” side; from the skeleton’s side, the door’s signage is “Existence.”In the performed “Part 2,” the skeletons exit their space entering the Existence Republic, a problematic realm.
On the walls of the Nuquist Gallery surrounding the skeletons and down the length of the hallway gallery are big paintings, with figures, arrows, words and phrases.
The paintings and slogans, “pay attention that existence is not life, life is a quality within existence — life is a quality that existence strives for,” Schumann said.
Accompanying the big works are sets of small drawings and paintings — hundreds of individual pieces altogether. From the large, bold pieces, these small works, most with the word “All” in them, draw viewers to sets of details. Body parts, faces, cockroaches, stars, earth, trees, animals, individuals, groups, offer small glimpses, or fragments add a further layer to consideration of existence.
“The context of the show is this moment we live in, a moment for thinking about being or non-being,” Schumann said.
The “Bad Bedsheet Existibility Show” will travel to other venues later this year.
