BARRE — Vermont’s internationally renowned Bread & Puppet Theater returns to the historic Old Labor Hall, at 46 Granite St., at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with “Inflammatory Earthling Rants (with help from Kropotkin).” Led by founder Peter Schumann, his troupe of puppeteers, carpenters, bus drivers, musicians, dancers, agitators and bread-bakers continue the Circus’ 60th anniversary spring tour.
According to Bread & Puppet: “Earthlings are now aflame and consequently need inflammatory rants directed against the arsonist: Western Civilization and its incompetent government. The habitual pragmatic communication jargon won’t do, so the ranters have to resort to the original language, which was tasked to employ the spells, charms and incantations needed to confront the disaster in order to instigate change — with help from Kropotkin’s Mutual Aid ideology.”
Pyotr Alexeyevich Kropotkin (1842-1921) was a Russian anarchist, socialist, revolutionary, historian, scientist, philosopher, and activist. Founded in 1963 on New York City’s Lower East Side, Bread & Puppet Theater has become a Vermont institution since moving to Goddard College in Plainfield and then to Glover in the early 1970s. The theater promotes a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. Its shows are political and spectacular, with huge puppets made of papier-maché and cardboard.
As at all Bread & Puppet performances, the show will be followed by free servings of Schumann’s sourdough bread and aioli garlic butter. “Cheap Art” — books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press — will be for sale.
Tickets are $20 and $15 for students and union members at the door. (Children younger than 12 are admitted for free.) No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Masks are encouraged. For information, go online to oldlaborhall.com or call 802-485-4554.
