Bread and Puppet

Bread & Puppet Theater founder Peter Schumann brings his latest show, “Inflammatory Earthling Rants (with help from Kropotkin),” to Barre Sunday.

 Courtesy Bread & Puppet Theater

BARRE — Vermont’s internationally renowned Bread & Puppet Theater returns to the historic Old Labor Hall, at 46 Granite St., at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with “Inflammatory Earthling Rants (with help from Kropotkin).” Led by founder Peter Schumann, his troupe of puppeteers, carpenters, bus drivers, musicians, dancers, agitators and bread-bakers continue the Circus’ 60th anniversary spring tour.

According to Bread & Puppet: “Earthlings are now aflame and consequently need inflammatory rants directed against the arsonist: Western Civilization and its incompetent government. The habitual pragmatic communication jargon won’t do, so the ranters have to resort to the original language, which was tasked to employ the spells, charms and incantations needed to confront the disaster in order to instigate change — with help from Kropotkin’s Mutual Aid ideology.”

