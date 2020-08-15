MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater faces a double challenge: COVID-19 has shuttered its doors, and around-the-clock rail bridge construction has closed portions of the town for 10 weeks. To boost downtown foot traffic, celebrate the arts and raise funds, THT is staging the “Bridges 20/20” outdoor architecture exhibit, inviting visitors to engage and delight in five playful bridge-inspired structures placed across downtown through Oct. 16.
The sculptures are available for bidding to benefit THT, and winners will receive delivery and installation of a bridge to their home or business.
“The concept of bridges is relevant today as our country grapples with difficult issues, fights to bridge deep divides and creates a bridge to a vibrant future,” said Lisa Mitchell, THT’s general manager. “This collaboration speaks to the spirit of a community coming together in adverse circumstances, creating something bigger than any individual.”
Five design/build firms and their partners have created unique, interactive and functional sculptures that together create a walking tour of downtown Middlebury:
— THT’s Jackson Gallery: Pick up a map at the starting point, where project design and inspiration is on display (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday).
— Historic Marbleworks: Goosewing Timberworks and Smith and McClain’s “Back to the Future Bridge,” and Vermont Integrated Architecture and Nop’s Metal Works’ “Bridge-ette”.
— Stone Mill on the Otter Creek: Silver Maple Construction’s “Oona’s Bridge”.
— Behind Middlebury College’s Twilight Hall: Salamander Construction’s “Bridge to the Outdoors.”
— Town Green: TruexCullin’s maze-like “Terra Caelum” (coming in August).
This project would not be possible without the support of design/build partners who will donate 100% of sculpture auction proceeds to THT. “Bridges 20/20” is one of several public art projects underway in Middlebury, including Edgewater Gallery’s Plein Air Event and Middlebury College’s Art in the Park featuring the paintings of Doug Lazarus.
Go online to townhalltheater.org for detailed information.
