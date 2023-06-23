Buddy Holly was one of the most famous rock ’n’ roll pioneers, with superstars like John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Don McLean, Elton John — the list seems endless — that have claimed his influence. And yet, when Holly was killed in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, he was only 22 years old.

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” the 1989 jukebox musical by Alan Janes, opens Weston Theater Company’s 87th season of professional theater June 28-July 16 at Weston Playhouse,

