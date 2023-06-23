Buddy Holly was one of the most famous rock ’n’ roll pioneers, with superstars like John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Don McLean, Elton John — the list seems endless — that have claimed his influence. And yet, when Holly was killed in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, he was only 22 years old.
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” the 1989 jukebox musical by Alan Janes, opens Weston Theater Company’s 87th season of professional theater June 28-July 16 at Weston Playhouse,
“It’s so crazy what Buddy Holly was able to accomplish in such a short amount of time,” explains Meredith McDonough, who directs the Weston production.
“It’s really a testament to the genius he was. He came out with hit, after hit, after hit, and you think, my God, he did all of this in a few years.”
Ten musician-actors will rock out Holly’s story, returning to the ’50s, chronicling his rise to fame, his struggles with the music industry, and his enduring legacy as one of the pioneers of rock ’n’ roll. Punctuating that story will be some of his biggest hits such as “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be the Day” and “Everyday.”
Jukebox musicals are becoming more and more popular, nostalgia for some, a new experience for others.
“It’s very individual,” McDonough said between rehearsals. “How I heard Buddy Holly or you heard Buddy Holly are very different things. There’s something about that power of nostalgia and memory, because most people never got to see these people in concert. Even though it’s not Buddy Holly, it feels like a concert I never got to go to.”
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” premiered at London’s West End in 1989, where it ran for 5,140 performances in 12 years, and has been on tour in the United Kingdom ever since. After a Toronto try-out, it opened on Broadway in 1990 when it ran for 225 performances. Since, it has had countless American tours and has been presented at regional theaters throughout the country — as well as 17 other countries.
“This has been performed literally millions of times all over the world,” McDonough said. “The smallest cast was eight people, and the largest was 32. So you can have doubling all over the place, or you can have it so everybody is only doing one job.”
Before rehearsals began, McDonough explored the doubling possibilities. Casting was made more difficult by the multiple demands on the performers.
“For example, Buddy has to be a good electric guitar player, a really good guitar player,” McDonough said. “Outside of that, we were looking for actor-musicians who will create a much bigger sound to fill up a ballroom concert. It’s a little bit like you have to make the show on the musicians that you have.”
That said, there’s a lot of flexibility in the specifics of how the music is to be performed.
“It’s a show written in a way that you can do whatever you want,” McDonough said.
Staging is also a challenge, because the story constantly shifts location.
“It’s very episodic because you’re jumping all over a person’s life,” McDonough said. “But I feel like we have been able to centralize things. It’s tricky if you go down a path of saying we’re going to make everything totally realistic. It’s easier to get us to a place where it’s moving very fluidly, keeping things moving, as opposed to having to stop for these big scenic transitions every time. That’s what we’ve been trying to get away from.”
Another difficulty, of course, is the unexpected — which was certainly the case in this production. Billy Finn, Weston’s Buddy, came down with COVID, followed by Felicity Stiverson, the choreographer.
“That was far from ideal. It’s really hard to go without Buddy Holly,” McDonough said. “But it was amazing. You learn and make do. Felicity choreographed and did staging over Zoom from her quarantine, and we did some scene work over Zoom.
“Today (June 16) is the first day we actually have everybody back in the room,” McDonough said. “You don’t wish for problems like this, but it really does make people up their game. We’re all ready to be back at work.
“This is really exciting to have everybody back.”