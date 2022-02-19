Seventeen local students ages 6 to 20, met at Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier City Hall Arts Center last week for orientation to its Winter 2022 Dance Theater Camp. They did physical warm ups and choreography with Taryn Noelle, learned parts of a new song with Kathleen Keenan, practiced lines with Kim Bent. In one fun, action-packed session, students leapt into the enchanting world of Winnie-the-Pooh.
Every day this coming week, these students are going full speed, learning theater skills and rehearsing.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and streamed live online, LNT’s Theater for Kids by Kids students will perform “Back to the 100 Acre Wood: Winnie-the-Pooh Revue,” an original, 40 minute, dance-theater adaptation of A.A. Milne’s classic by Bent, at City Hall Arts Center.
This week’s camp and upcoming show mark LNT’s return to its winter educational programming. The theater company is gearing up for a robust summer schedule of in-person and in-theater camps and opportunities for students along with its main stage season.
“Education is one of the three priorities that we founded this company on — performance excellence, education, and involvement with the community,” said Bent, the Montpelier professional theater company’s president and founding artistic director.
In LNT’s programs, students work with theater professionals on the company’s stage in a supportive environment, with LNT’s extensive resources — sets, costumes, lighting and more.
Youth education has been a focus of LNT from the beginning. In the 1990s LNT worked with Montpelier High School with the co-curricular drama program and brought students into the company as interns and in mentorships. Programs for younger students followed later.
Between theater camp productions, conservatory/intern shows, and main stage shows incorporating students, LNT have had over 50 productions in its educational programming. Students who participated in camps when they were young now bring their own children to the theater.
Summer programs range from “Theater Play for Every Day” for children ages 6-9, to the two-week intensive musical theater-focused Theater For Kids By Kids for ages 12-20. “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Wizard of Oz” are among past shows of Theater For Kids By Kids.
“We have always valued and tried to stress, no matter what age we are working with, that kids are working in the same theater where we put on our shows. They see that this is something that you can take seriously and see as a life’s work,” said Bent.
“Lost Nation Theater is a very ensemble oriented theater,” said Keenan, the theater’s producing artistic director. “You’re going to be on stage in a particular show but you’re also going to be working on a crew or working front of house or on stage management or lighting, so there is a respect for everyone who is putting a show together. No one role is more valuable than another is a philosophy that we try to impart.”
“We keep the bar high,” she said. “We are of the mindset that students will reach for whatever bar you set. Of course you have to give the foundation and what they need to succeed to reach for that higher level, whether in a skill or in interaction with others. We want to teach them to strive.”
Experience gained at LNT goes forward with students — in building confidence, in nurturing love of theater, and in building careers.
Among LNT alumni who are now theater professionals, Sam Biondolillo was a camper in the first Theater For Kids by Kids “Wind in the Willows” in 2008. He went on to study theater arts at Boston College and earn his MFA in lighting design, and has designed over 100 productions off Broadway and regionally. Biondolillo is designing lighting for “Back to the 100 Acre Wood” and is working with this session’s campers.
Quadruple talent Taryn Noelle — actor, dancer, choreographer, singer — first performed with LNT a decade ago, and been involved in educational programs for eight years.
Noelle leads stage direction and choreography for the Winter Camp. “Winnie-the-Pooh” was her suggestion for the camp and production. Bent wrote the script for the show, and Keenan composed its original songs.
“People who love Winnie-the-Pooh will recognize all of the iconic characters. This is our version which makes it special,” said Noelle.
With the camp’s dance theater focus, Noelle gets students moving.
“There’s really nothing that can replace simple straightforward strong unison dancing. There is something very powerful about everyone doing something together and doing it fully with their whole heart and their whole body and their whole mind,” she said.
Dedication to learning, providing opportunities for students and working together pervade at LNT camps.
“Kim and Kathleen imbue that sense of leading from love and leading from your heart,” said Noelle. “They are both such talented directors and performers and artists themselves of course and the team of designers and directors they bring on are amazing. It makes it possible to put together a whole show in just one or two weeks of camp.”
