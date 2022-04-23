Celebrated Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will include Burlington on his two-month summer tour of the Midwest and East, performing July 11 with his band at the Flynn. The concert will benefit Barnet filmmaker Jay Craven’s new film, “Lost Nation.”
A multiracial narrative set in New England during the American Revolution, the film “charts the parallel and intersecting journeys of enigmatic, larger-than-life Vermont founding father, Ethan Allen and early Vermont woman-of-words, Lucy Terry Prince, whose poem, ‘Bars Fight,’ is the first known work of African American literature,” according to a news release.
“I requested that Jackson perform a benefit for the film, given its timely themes,” said Craven on Tuesday via email while shooting the film.
Craven reached out to Peacham singer-songwriter and actress Ariel Zevon, who is the daughter of the late songwriter Warren Zevon — who was close friends with Browne — and Browne’s goddaughter.
Ariel Zevon, who has worked with Craven for the past eight years on several Kingdom County Productions projects — including “Jack London’s Martin Eden,” “Wetware” and the 2020 documentary theater project, “The Same Moon” — plays the part of Mary Allen, Ethan Allen’s wife, in “Lost Nation.”
“Other than that, I merely connected the dots and put Jay in touch with Jackson regarding the fundraising concert,” said Zevon on Tuesday via email.
Zevon’s support “was critically important,” said Craven, who presented a Jackson Browne concert at Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium in 1988 when he directed St. Johnsbury-based arts organization Catamount Arts.
“Jackson agreed to it,” he said, “and we worked with Jackson’s manager to work through the details” of the benefit concert, which is being produced in association with Higher Ground and Zevon.
“The fundraiser is crucial to our post-production costs — as is our Kickstarter campaign, now in progress,” said Craven. Donors at the $650 level get their name included in the film credits in addition to tickets to the Browne concert, he said.
All proceeds from the benefit concert (after production and marketing costs) will be used to support the film, said Craven.
“Lost Nation” is being produced through KCP’s unique-in-the-nation Semester Cinema program, where 30 professionals mentor and collaborate with 45 students from 14 colleges, to make an ambitious feature film for national release.
The film “will capture an indelible moment that conveys the complexity and power of the early American dream,” said Craven, “and the challenge to fulfill the promise of the American Revolution.”
— Another Vermont connection
Another Vermont connection comes via Browne’s band: renowned Los Angeles-based guitarist Val McCallum, who has a house in Woodstock.
McCallum, who’s been a member of Browne’s band for more than a decade, has also worked with the likes of Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Bonnie Raitt and the Wallflowers. He collaborated with lauded Stockbridge singer-songwriter Bow Thayer on the stellar 2021 album, “Beau Bow de Lune,” and on Thayer’s excellent 2021 album, “The Zen of Snug.”
McCallum is the son of the late actress Jill Ireland, who with her second husband, the late actor Charles Bronson, spent summers and school vacations in Brownsville with their blended families starting in 1971. They lived in the area full-time for two years, buying a 260-acre farm that straddled Hartland and Windsor counties, where Ireland raised horses.
McCallum attended fifth and sixth grades at Albert Bridge School in Brownsville at the base of Mount Ascutney, where he learned to ski. Bronson, best known for his tough-guy vigilante roles in films like “The Magnificent Seven” and “Deathwish,” is buried in the Brownsville Cemetery.
“I’ve got loads of really, really close connections there,” said McCallum in a 2021 phone interview of Vermont, where he and his wife and daughter spend summers and Christmas vacations at a Woodstock house along the Chateauguay Forest they bought six years ago.
“Vermont, in some ways, feels more like home than L.A.,” he said.
Browne’s topnotch band also includes Greg Leisz (Eric Clapton, Bill Frisell) on pedal steel guitar, Bob Glaub (Linda Ronstadt, CSNY, John Fogerty) on bass, and Mauricio Lewak (Sugarland, Melissa Etheridge) on drums.
Hailed as one of the “Greatest Songwriters of All Time” by Rolling Stone, Browne, 73, received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Americana Album for his 15th album, 2021’s “Downhill From Everywhere,” his first album in six years.
“Without looking at a recent photo of Jackson Browne, it’s easy to mistake this new album for one recorded during his ’70s/’80s prime,” said Holler. “Browne’s voice hasn’t aged a day since that era, and musically, this late-in-life entry to a stunning near five-decade catalog is as warm, lyrically articulate and musically compelling as any he has recorded.”
