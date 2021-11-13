Don Jamison looked to the poetry of Wendell Berry when composing his new piece of music for the Burlington Choral Society.
“His poetry is very special,” the Burlington composer said. “He wrote a series of what he called ‘Sabbath Poems.’ But he doesn’t mean ‘church,’ he means the day of rest after a week of work. They are a way he would articulate recharging spiritually.
“I’m always looking for texts that have a spiritual impact without being dogmatic or doctrinaire sounding,” Jamison said.
The Burlington Choral Society, returning to live performance for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, will perform the world premiere of Jamison’s “There Is a Day” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester.
Artistic Director Richard Riley will also lead the chorus, soloists and strings in music of J.S. Bach and Jake Runestad. The soloists are soprano Sarah Cullins, tenor Adam Hall and bass Erik Kroncke.
“I wanted to present a theme of love in a time of disease and darkness,” Riley said.
The Burlington Choral Society is an auditioned chorus, typically 65, this time reduced to 40-something by the pandemic.
“There Is a Day,” commissioned by the Burlington Choral Society, sets seven poems from the 2013 “This Day, Collected and New Sabbath Poems” by the renowned Berry (b. 1934) in a sequence that moves from an anxious contemplation of a busy road (a “river of fire”) to a search for true quiet (“when the road neither comes nor goes, and the way is not a way but a place”) to a climb through a thicket full of bird songs.
“The scenario is him standing by a busy road in Washington, D.C.,” in the beginning, Jamison said. “He’s thinking about the river of burning oil, all this traffic going by, and he thinks how can we even pray to escape the catastrophe.”
But it closes with a bit more hope. It ends with a really big, fortissimo, which is reduced to quiet:
“I climb up through the thicket,
a bird’s song somewhere within it,
the singer unfound within the song
resounding within itself and around
itself; it might come from anywhere,
from everywhere, the whole air
vibrant with it, every leaf a tongue.”
The work is scored for SATB (four-part) chorus and strings, with soloists joining in for a short call-and-response in the middle.
“The music is all in one or another mode,” Jamison said. “I was experimenting modes (scale constructions), going from the sharp to the flat: you could say from the Phrygian to the Lydian, sharp and bright. So it begins in the Phrygian, a super minor sound, and ends with the Lydian, which is in a way super major.
“I’ve been a tonal composer for most of my life, really,” Jamison said. “It ends with hope — but not an easy hope.”
“Don set seven different texts, but it isn’t terribly long,” Riley said. “Most of the texts don’t repeat a lot. They have a specific tonal world — he uses different scale systems for each movement. And the movements go by very quickly. The character of each one is stunningly unique to the texts he sets.
“It’s a real life, real time piece,” Riley said. “I think it captures the text of Berry, who is no longer apologizing for this world.”
J.S. Bach will be represented by his Cantata BWV 61“Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Savior of the nations, come).”
“Originally, I was going to do 61 and 161 (before the pandemic) and they were a lovely pair with beautiful Bach contrast,” Riley said. “Still, BWV 61 still has a texture that is a really good mix with Don’s piece — and with these two pieces by Runestad.”
Runestad’s works are “Let My Love Be Heard,” his setting of a poignant poem by Alfred Noyes. The other is “The Hope of Loving,” based on mystical poems by Daniel Ladinsky inspired by writers from St. Francis of Assisi to Meister Eckhart. The composer says he believes “love is our doorway into fostering compassion for others” and that “It is through love, both given and received, that our world can change.”
“I don’t want to be subtle about this, but I was influenced by the word love,” Riley said. “I don’t think that’s a trivial source for binding a concert together, especially with the richness of the subtlety of Wendell Berry’s poems that Don set.”
To sum up the Burlington Choral Society program, Riley chose Berry’s words from part four, “What is the way to the woods?” from Jamison’s “There Is a Day”:
“By climbing up through the six days’ field,
kept in all the body’s years, the body’s
sorrow, weariness and joy. By passing through
the narrow gate on the far side of that field
where the pasture grass of the body’s life gives way
to the high, original standing of the trees.
By coming into the shadow, the shadow
of the grace of the strait way’s ending,
the shadow of the mercy of light.”
