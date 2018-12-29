The bright lights of Broadway are coming to Burlington.
For the first time, the Lyric Theatre Company and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra are collaborating to present a New Year’s Eve Broadway spectacular in VSO’s “Burlington Does Broadway.”
Bright lights, dancing and live music from Golden Age standards to contemporary, the VSO sets the stage for Lyric to sing and dance to Broadway’s greatest show tunes. “Burlington Does Broadway” will be on the main stage of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.
“It’s so exciting,” said violinist Hilary Hatch about the show’s debut. She’s been playing with the VSO for 35 years and says it’s a very different program from the kind they typically play.
“It’s all Broadway,” Hatch said by phone recently. “Every now and then when we do a pops concert some of that popular music might be (included) but not a whole program like this.”
That meant learning a lot of new material, even for a veteran like Hatch.
“Many of us, especially if you’re my age, know these tunes and we’ve been singing them our whole lives,” she said. “But in terms of playing the orchestral parts, no.
“We have 20 songs on the program — I’d say I’ve probably played eight of them before,” Hatch continued. “But this is what professional musicians do. They’re presented with (music) that they haven’t necessarily got any acquaintance with; they practice at home to prepare, and then it’s put together fairly quickly when they know what the conductor wants.
“It’s the conductor’s job to sort of take everyone’s individual skill and individual part and artistic desires and put it together into a beautiful and cohesive whole,” Hatch said.
Benjamin Klemme, music director of the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association, will be guest conducting the program, including selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein standards to contemporary, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Peter Pan,” “The Music Man,” “Carousel” and more, with an extensive cast of Vermont talent.
“This is just fun music to play,” Hatch said. “There are some huge works everybody’s crazy about and everyone knows, the meat and potatoes like ‘South Pacific’ and ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ Hopefully it will occur every year.”
