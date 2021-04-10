“Don’t have a god but a voice on the radio,” sings Diane Jean on “Come Clean,” the plaintive opening track of Clever Girls’ new album “Constellations.” “I’m spilling my guts like a little baby.”
Confession has rarely been so compelling as it on the Burlington rock band’s stellar sophomore album. Released two weeks ago on Egghunt Records — an independent Richmond, Virginia label known for launching lauded singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus — “Constellations” soars on its winning mix of Jean’s spellbinding vocals and wistful lyrics with jangly guitar, crunching rock and catchy pop.
One of the best releases by a Burlington rock band in recent memory, “Constellations” is also one of the best indie albums of 2021 to date. American Songwriter called it “celestial, tender and intense” while Atwood Magazine dubbed it “an alternative yet poppy rock record that is aggressively independent.”
Jean, 29, a New Jersey-born songwriter and guitarist who moved to Vermont in 2014 and now lives in Winooski, wrote the bulk of the album over the past two years after coming out as queer and gender-nonconforming. This newfound sense of self-discovery and assurance abounds on the inspired and self-probing 10-song set.
Formed in 2016 as a rootsy indie-rock trio featuring Jean, guitarist Winfield Holt and drummer/vocalist Rob Slater, Clever Girls — named after a reference to a line in the film “Jurassic Park” — burst onto the Burlington scene in 2017 with its debut EP, “Loose Tooth.” Bassist Tobias Sullivan signed on soon after, and the now mostly Winooski-based four-piece garnered glowing reviews for its 2018 full-length debut album, “Luck.”
Recorded at Big Nice Studio in Rhode Island, where “Luck” was mastered, “Constellations” finds the band experimenting more than on previous releases, exploring sounds and musical ideas to great effect during multiple stints in the studio.
Case in point: “Lavender,” a beautifully melancholic song about loss, alternates between a warm dreamy groove and powerhouse rock catharsis. Ditto “Spark,” which delivers an added punch on the strength of Jean’s potent lyrics.
And “Remember Pluto” is a catchy highlight that conjures a classic ‘90s indie-rock sound, while the equally infectious “Saturn” shines bright with a buoyant funk and Jean’s honeyed vocals.
“Baby Blue” — which Jean says “is about the absolute euphoria that occurs when love and emotional safety are reciprocated in the face of loneliness” — is a mesmerizing centerpiece song that, despite being written about three years ago, aptly captures the pandemic-driven isolation of the past year.
And “Stonewall” presents a beautifully nuanced portrait of the exhaustion caused by a one-way relationship — or, more specifically, “the distribution of emotional labor in relationships and what is often asked of us AFAB (assigned female at birth) individuals based on our perceived gender identities,” says Jean.
“‘Stonewall’ is really my own anthem of rebellion — against my own perfectionism and against the constant inner monologue that tells me to adapt to others’ needs and expectations.”
Go online to clevergirlsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/constellations to find “Constellations” in digital and vinyl formats.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.