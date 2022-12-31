From Rutland, it’s a little less than a two-hour drive. From Burlington a little over an hour, and less than an hour from Stowe, and, of course, minutes from Barre and Montpelier — a short distance to get to the tiny, classic New England town of Cabot, population 1,443, and its annual 12th Night Celebration, full of free concerts, dance, storytelling, theater, comedy, ice skating and more to enjoy the beginning of the new year on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7.
“At its heart, 12th Night is a festival for families,” said Dana Robinson, executive director of Cabot Arts. “The acts are chosen for their ability to bring people together to laugh and sing and spend time together.”
“The festival celebrates small-village Vermont by infusing new life into old traditions such as the Wassail and the sunset lantern parade, which symbolize letting go of the old year and embracing the new year,” Robinson said.
Actor-comedian-musician Rusty DeWees, known for his “blue-collar comedy meets ‘A Prairie Home Companion’” one-man show “The Logger,” launches the festival Friday. That evening is tailored a little more for adults while Saturday’s indoor concerts and afternoon activities on the Cabot Common are very much for all ages.
Other festival highlights include Elmore singer-songwriter Jon Gailmor’s “songs to make people feel alive!”; accomplished Cabot concert pianist Diane Huling will give a short recital; and “The Clash of the Tartans” invites people to wear their clash-iest flannel plaids for cash prizes in a campy fashion show. Activities on the Cabot Village Common also include everything from ice skating to hot cocoa, and more.
This year, renowned storyteller Odds Bodkin will make a debut appearance, passing on his favorite timeless stories, all with his own stamp. A published children’s author and award-winning recording artist, he has toured internationally, performed twice at The White House. He has been called “a consummate storyteller” by the New York Times.
Robinson and a group of community volunteers comprise Cabot Arts and spend about six months putting the festival together, supported by the Vermont Arts Council and local donations — enough to offer the festival admission-free.
“There are artists that are local to central and northern Vermont that are just known quantities so I kind of rotate those between the years,” Robinson said. “But I also like to find artists that people aren’t familiar with as well that will inject new life and new perspectives and new stories new songs and new energy to the area.”
“For example, for the Saturday afternoon early program there’s Odds Bodkin who’s a nationally regarded storyteller from New Hampshire and he’s not made it to this area ever before, so that’s a treat for people around here.”
“And Rusty DeWees, he’s our Friday night act and he usually plays bigger venues in different parts of Vermont, but he’s never been to Cabot. So, holding this festival is a really good opportunity to bring somebody to Cabot whom other people may know but have never seen in our own town, so that’s exciting, too.”
“This is a hometown festival but it also has a larger profile,” Robinson said. “I want to make this an exciting thing for people in Cabot and for people from all over central Vermont. Everyone is welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.