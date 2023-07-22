Cabot, long known and recognized for its many milk products, has increasingly gained status as a town with a lot of entertainment. Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29 see the return of the Cabot Arts and Music Festival for its sophomore run.

The organizers say, with one exception, all the acts are new to the festival which promises to be jam-packed with great music and lots of activities for kids, as well as artwork and a labyrinth to explore.

artedels@gmail.com

