Cabot, long known and recognized for its many milk products, has increasingly gained status as a town with a lot of entertainment. Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29 see the return of the Cabot Arts and Music Festival for its sophomore run.
The organizers say, with one exception, all the acts are new to the festival which promises to be jam-packed with great music and lots of activities for kids, as well as artwork and a labyrinth to explore.
Because it is still a new event, organizers say there will be plenty of elbow room as they expect only some 400 will attend.
Held in downtown Cabot on the green and in the Willey Building Auditorium, the festival features a multi-genre experience including 10 bands, kids’ activities, food trucks, crafts vendors, and community arts project.
The line-up of artists is impressive, with Barika, Kat Wright, Bon Dèbarras, Modern Times Theater, Kate Campbell, Scottish Fish, Vance Gilbert, The Larkspurs, Point Noir Cajun Band, For the Love of Pete and others. Modern Times Theater was so popular with the audience last year that it was invited back. The other acts have not previously graced the festival.
Dana Robinson, who heads Cabot Arts, which is the organizing group for the festival, said choosing the acts began in early fall. He worked from a list of 50 artists he wanted to book. He chose carefully so the daytime performances are more acoustic than the evening shows which are higher powered.
Robinson said some of the performers really caught his attention and he had to book them. Bon Dèbarras from Montreal, he said, “are astounding. They are virtuosic, exciting and funny.” The trio “delivers on all fronts, so exciting and fun.” The band’s bilingual performance “is worth the price of admission for the whole festival.”
Kate Campbell, a name that might not be familiar to many Vermonters, “is a world-class songwriter from Tennessee,” said Robinson. “She writes about the South, is spiritual and has a great voice.” Robinson, who knows something about songwriting with a number to his credit, says Campbell “is as great a songwriter as has ever played in Vermont.”
The festival will be highlighting the work of Pete Sutherland who passed away in November and was considered the dean of Vermont traditional music. For The Love of Pete is a musical tribute to Sutherland with Patti Casey, Robinson, Colin McCaffrey and Oliver Scanlon. This will be a first-time performance by this ensemble.
Wright “needs no introduction. She is sort of Vermont’s sweetheart right now.” She performs music that is a combination of folk, soul and rock ’n’ roll, Robinson said.
Barika “is a super-tight funky world music band.” This ensemble performs polyrhythmic West African music, said Robinson.
The festival was lucky to book veteran performer Vance Gilbert. He’s a singer-songwriter of renown in folk circles with the added draw that he is “wicked funny and a great singer-songwriter on the national circuit.”
Modern Times Theater, which combines comedy with puppetry, returns for the second time to the festival.
Scottish Fish is five young women from the Boston area who perform Scottish traditional music on fiddle. Their virtuosity and relaxed demeanor make this an act well worth hearing.
The Larkspurs are a Burlington- and Montpelier-based trio of Liz Beatty, Django Soulo and D. Davis, that perform impromptu harmonies, emotional vocals and otherworldly guitar solos. They bring originals and creative covers with a blend of folk, rock, blues and country.
Friday night kicks off with the popular Point Noir Cajun Band led by fiddler Katie Trautz. These local musicians have got Cajun down and let the bon temps roll.
A kids’ tent hosted by Mary Saggerson will offer loads of fun things for kids to do, plus, a little “quiet nook” for kids that need a wee rest-time. Right next door will be the clay table. Sandy Pond will set up a picnic table with lots of fun clay projects for kids (and adults).