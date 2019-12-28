Opening with Tim Jennings’ timeless storytelling in the early afternoon, ending with community singing a little after 9 p.m., with sleigh rides, ice skating, concerts, theater, crafts, and a procession in between, Cabot’s new winter celebration offers a quintessential New England festivity. With activities and performances for all ages, hot cocoa and community dinner, it’s a neighborly event that shares small-town goodwill with all who participate.
Next Saturday, Jan. 4, Cabot Arts presents its inaugural Cabot 12th Night Celebration. With events on and around the Village Common, at the Willey Building, The Den at Harry’s Hardware, and Cabot United Church, the celebration spans nine hours, with attendees welcome to come for some or all. Classical music, jazz, Mummers play, puppets, Morris dancing, vaudeville and more are on the performance program.
“It’s our first year. We were looking for some kind of village-wide festive celebration,” said Dana Robinson, executive director of Cabot Arts. “My M.O. is finding ways that the entire village can come together. We were looking for an event to cut across all boundaries and be very inclusive and very affordable.”
The 12th Night concept seemed like an especially good fit, Robinson noted, allowing people to mark the end of the busy holiday season and embrace the new year.
“This is about creating our own ritual,” Robinson said. “Cabot is on up here at the top of the watershed. People often feel like they have to go somewhere else for a good time. We wanted to show that we can make our own fun and that we can attract other people here.”
With the goal something for everyone, Cabot Arts brought together an eclectic program.
The opening events, from 1 to 2:30, in the Willey Building Auditorium, are especially family focused. Jennings, a master storyteller, weaves a spell with his folk tales ,followed by Cabot Community Theater performing a Mummers Play, also a folk tradition.
Handmade puppets, novelty music and classic comedy are hallmarks of Modern Times Theater of Hardwick, with its fresh take on entertainment of the past. Husband-and-wife duo Rose Friedman and Justin Lander create witty, lo-tech, and downright fun family-friendly shows.
Sleigh rides, ice skating, hot cocoa on the Village Common and craft workshops making paper lanterns and “ugly sticks” are on for mid-afternoon. The “ugly stick” is a Newfoundland percussion instrument made of household items. The new ugly sticks and lanterns will make their public debuts in a sunset procession led by the Midnight Capers, Cabot’s hometown morris dancing team.
Annemieke and Jeremiah McLane perform a classical program with works by Edvard Grieg, Maurice Ravel and Anton Dvorak at the Cabot United Church.
After the procession and a community dinner at Cabot United Church, festivities continue though the evening with jazz swing band Bella and the Notables in the Willey Building and Irish band Gypsy Reel at the Den at Harry’s Hardware.
Festivities close with a Wassail community sing at The Den.
“We really encourage people to get their tickets ahead of time,” said Robinson. “The entire day is only $10 if you purchase in advance on the website, and 16 and under are free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.