There is a sweetness to Thomas Waterman Wood’s 1880 painting “In the Jelly Jar,” recently acquired by the T.W. Wood Gallery in Montpelier. Its rosy cheeked, curly haired little girl, attentive tabby cat at her feet, dips her finger into the eponymous vessel.
That sweet quality carries through in much of Wood’s genre painting. Does that sweetness resonate today? Might contemporary art works be considered sweet? Canvases bursting with color and energy or innovative approaches to the human or animal figure? Perhaps artwork that makes us feel good in some way?
“Sweet,” an exhibition featuring work of six Vermont artists, opened this month in the Nuquist Gallery of the T.W. Wood Gallery and continues to July 31. The show explores the idea of “sweet” in works of contemporary art.
Also at T.W. Wood, in the newly updated Contemporary Hallway Gallery, “Anew,” the latest Inclusive Arts Vermont traveling exhibition, showcases works by Vermont artists with disabilities. “Anew” features artwork by 29 established and emerging artists in a variety of media and runs to June 25.
“In the Jelly Jar,” acquired by the Wood last year, is among the works in the Wood Room. The Works Progress Administration Gallery features a selection of the WPA artworks in the care of the Wood.
“We are beyond excited to be opening up the galleries for visitors again this spring and summer,” explained Margaret Coleman, T.W. Wood executive director.
“Sweet” is curated by Glen Coburn Hutcheson, artist, co-founder of The Front Gallery, who also serves on the T.W. Wood’s board of directors.
Greatly admiring the Wood Gallery as an institution and its mission, Hutcheson acknowledges that he feels a disconnect with the sweetness of Thomas Waterman Wood’s genre painting. Examining that disconnect was the genesis of this show.
“What does it mean for a work of art to be sweet,” Hutcheson asked himself. “Is it just something to do with the historical period? But tastes change over time.”
For “Sweet” Hutcheson thought of contemporary Vermont artists whose work struck him as having some quality of sweetness, even as describing that quality proved elusive.
Standing next to the Nuquist Gallery grand piano is the soft sculpture “Trans Wolf” by Sam Talbot-Kelly. Fluffy and fuschia pink, “Trans Wolf” is dog-sized. Along with the fluff, “Trans Wolf” has feathers, flowers and jewels. It’s a piece that viewers are likely to find themselves talking to.
A series of collages by Deluxe Unlimited, in bright colors, each one with a human figure, are a little unsettling along with intriguing. Their titles reference sweet foods. In “Lotsa Laffs (Banana Deluxe),” a yellow rocket, aimed for the overhead moon is en route above a mountainous landscape. The top of the rocket is peeled back, like banana skin, and an illustration of a human skeleton, perhaps from an anatomy book, forms the head of the projectile.
Six abstract paintings, acrylic on panel by Lois Eby, exude joyful energy, like dancing color. Their titles offer a preview — “Surprise with Orange,” “Happiness in a Violet Splotch,” “Oh! Yellow Again!”
Monica DiGiovanni’s paintings impart a sense of wonder in tiny things of nature. She takes viewers up close, really close, to the wings of butterflies, magnificent with their lines of veins and brilliant membranes.
In P.J. Desrochers’ installation “Introducing …” a sculptural pole lamp with “Sprites” hanging from its wire shade frame stands between a chair and café table. In the found object “Sprites” and shaped into a flower in the vase on the table are pictures of the artist, printed on photographic transparencies. Corked vials on the table’s lower shelf are “Pick Your Own Portals,” each one with transparent art remnants.
Cheryl Betz’s series “Fucus Vesiculosus” draws its name from type of seaweed with air bladders. The abstract works with earth tones and glowing light may evoke a sense of place.
“I look at her paintings and think about my grandparents’ house on Cape Cod, which I haven’t been to in 20 years,” Hutcheson said. “And I love thinking about it, and at the same time it hurts to think about it. That’s what these paintings do for me.”
Among these vastly different works, Hutcheson noted one shared sweetness.
“Maybe it’s things that make me smile,” he said.
Reopening the T.W. Wood for regular hours with the “Anew” exhibition is especially meaningful, explained Coleman.
“‘Anew’ is an exhibition we have waited a long time for. We began planning for it after we added the elevator, which made our gallery accessible,” she said. “Inclusive Arts is such an important organization, doing great work, and we are honored to show the work of their artists.”
Each piece in “Anew” is accompanied by a short statement from its artist. Many discuss the disability they have and its connection to their art.
In Willow Bascom’s textile piece “Off the Couch!” with yarn, beads and more, she reflects on a decade largely spent on the couch with complications of lupus. Waves beneath the couch depict her “wooziness” through the years, the outside world seen through the window jumbled, and a willow tree as her core self, enduring.
Jessica Greenwald writes with her self portrait photograph, “Art allows me freedom of expression … My photograph represents new beginnings and doorways. I see myself at the bottom of these stone stairs and in a new beginning getting up out of my wheelchair and walking up those stones through the doorway of trees and out into nature that I love so much.”
Visitors will see a change at the T.W. Wood. Volunteers and board members transformed the Hallway Gallery, painting the old yellow tiles and dark grout lines, so the space is now a bright matte white, with a new railing system installed for hanging artwork.
