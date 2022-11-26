What began as a self-interested need to learn what traditional tunes sounded like, Montpelier resident Andrew Jackson, a self-described “indifferent amateur on guitar,” has built a website that attracts musicians from 30 countries and sees 4,400 user sessions per month. Jackson’s creation, the North Atlantic Tune List, is a growing entity, housing information on more than 900 traditional tunes, primarily from North Atlantic music traditions, and is growing constantly.
Jackson says the most popular music on the site, in his estimation, is the kind “you’d hear at contra dances in the Northeast and dances you’d hear on Cape Breton and Québec.”
The NATL is an excellent resource especially for traditional musicians. Jackson says each of the many music websites in existence has its own strengths and there are many for traditional dance and fiddle tunes. This website, specializing and targeted as per the name North Atlantic, is for music from around that region. However, he notes, at times he can add a tune that comes from far off geographic placement as he did with “Waltzing Matilda.”
“Aussie music clearly comes from Northern Europe, especially the British Isles,” and fits his model.
NATL, says Jackson, “is a somewhat random reference source for mostly traditional dance and fiddle tunes from several regions around the North Atlantic.” Included are Scandinavia, the British Isles, Québec, Cape Breton, Métis (Saskatchewan and Manitoba), New England, Appalachia, and other traditions. It is intended, he explains, “as a resource for musicians wanting to learn a tune or remember how particular tunes are played.”
The now retired director of operations at Vermont Life magazine says his experience at the magazine, where he built one of the first magazine websites on the nascent World Wide Web in 1994, gave him the coding and design knowledge he would need to create and build NATL in 2016.
Jackson’s work on the early Vermont Life site showed him that “the web was a publisher’s medium; it was more that just technology and we needed to know how to use it,” he said. While some of the frequent users call the work Jackson has put in “a labor of love,” he is more circumspect saying, “I call it a hobby.”
Even this hobby requires considerable attention. Jackson estimates he puts in eight to 10 hours a week on it. “It was a learning process. I wasn’t coding anymore so I used WordPress web design software which is much easier than coding by hand.” Unlike some music websites, this does not collect or retain any individual user data.
Understanding that no single music website can possibly contain the overwhelming amount of music-related materials, Jackson includes the “Other Resources” section with links to many online resources for traditional music.
Users find the site easy to use as it is searchable by tune name, either by a search box or an alphabetized listing. There are special sections for particular audiences such as “VFO (Vermont Fiddle Orchestra) Practice Tunes” a favorite of Jackson’s as he plays guitar in that orchestra.
An important aspect of the site is that most tune pages include an audio clip of the melody and sheet music, both downloadable. The tunes are written out in the text-based ABC notation plus software and additional information such as the musical key, its form (jig, reel, waltz, etc.) the composer’s name (or traditional), and when possible, a YouTube video of someone playing the tune and sometimes historical notes.
According to Jackson, the site is a work-in-progress and is currently — and probably always — under construction. Jackson promises to add tunes, frequently encouraging users to “stay tuned.” Because the website is user friendly, he encourages musicians to suggest tunes to add to the more than 900 already there.
Jackson’s approach, which brings in information from users, has received many suggestions from visitors, along with comments and corrections, which he deems “very helpful.”
Is interest in the North Atlantic Tune List growing? “It seems to be, as my traffic is growing,” says Jackson.
