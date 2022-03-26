Editor's note: These performances have been canceled duet visa problems.
The Barre Opera House and Next Stage Arts in Putney will bring Ye Vagabonds, rising stars of traditional Irish music to Vermonters, April 1 and 2. The duo is comprised of the MacGloinn brothers Brían and Diarmuid.
If you think the full sound of Irish music can only be delivered by a quartet or quintet with fiddle, whistle, box, guitar or bouzouki and Irish drum, you’ve got a surprise awaiting you in Ye Vagabonds. These two musicians play a variety of instruments and sing with the best of their Irish compatriots.
Ye Vagabonds are not well known yet in the U.S., although they toured just before the COVID pandemic shut everything down. However, they’re an energetic duo who’ve been on the road a lot in Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom where they have built a solid fan base.
The last five years have seen Ye Vagabonds become one of Ireland’s most popular folk acts. The brothers had been playing around Dublin city since they moved there from Carlow to study in 2012. A series of videos by Myles O’Reilly brought their singing and playing to wider attention. On these videos, which are on YouTube, we see two exuberant brothers with a large dose of joi de vivre performing in a variety of settings, from their home to gigs on remote Irish islands and in club and pub venues. Their playing and singing is in perfect sync and their rendering of the songs, particularly the older ballads is especially mesmerizing.
In the comments to the videos listeners were enthralled by their performances. As one commentator wrote, “It warms my heart to see that our music is in good hands in the next generation.” Another echoed that sentiment, “So heartwarming to hear men of such tender years embracing this music, we must preserve such a rich heritage for future generations to enjoy.”
In 2015, Ye Vagabonds released its “Rose & Briar” EP, followed by their self-titled debut album in 2017 and their most recent album, “The Hare’s Lament,” last year. In October 2021 they won three RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards. This is a big deal for an Irish folk act.
The MacGloinns are certainly riding a wave of positive reception by the UK-Irish music industry as recipients of the 2019 BBC Best Traditional Track award and 2019 RTE Radio One award for Best Traditional Track, Best Group, and Best Album.
It’s difficult to place their sound because there are few folk duos like them currently performing. You get a bit of their style if you’ve heard Andy Irvine and Paul Brady in concert. The brothers bring a young person’s sensibility to the traditional music they perform, but are evidently part of the current, innovative and vibrant Irish folk scene. The songs in their sets have a universal and timeless appeal with their solid vocals and tight accompaniment on fiddle, harmonium, mandolin, bouzouki, and guitar.
Ye Vagabonds’ recent release, “The Hare’s Lament,” is an album of traditional songs learned: from some of the greats of Irish music; from rare archive recordings of a grandfather they never met; from the unique collection of singer Róise na nAmhrán from Arranmore Island in Donegal (their mother’s birthplace); and from contemporaries in the singing communities around Dublin of which Ye Vagabonds are a valued part. You can hear the album on Spotify and an earlier album on Bandcamp.com.
One aspect of being an Irish performer touring America, according Diarmuid MacGloinn and his brother, is that they try to resist stage Irish tropes at every turn. “We’ve actively tried to de-leprechaun ourselves when we go to the States.”
Brían, the younger sibling, said in a magazine interview, “When you start touring as an Irish act outside of Ireland, you have to be very careful about what level of Irishness you present, especially when you’re playing traditional music. Too often, they’re just hearing ‘green’ and ‘pints.’ We try to steer well clear of the pint-selling Irishness in our music and performances.”
“We’ve no interest in Paddywhackery,” Diarmuid adds, “and nor do bands like Lankum” — who performed in Barre a few years back. “That image of Irishness was invented by other people. It was invented by the English first, a by-product of colonialism. That stage Irishman thing — the silly, lazy Paddy.”
Two of Young Tradition Vermont’s most talented musicians will open the show in Barre. Fiddler, singer and composer Hilary Menegaz Weitzner is from Brattleboro. Fiddler and step dancer Fern Tamagini-O’Donnell lives in Wareham, Massachusetts.
Lissa Schneckenburger, who joins the MacGloinns April 1 in Putney, is a standout fiddler and vocalist in the Vermont folk tradition. We’ve given her albums high marks in our reviews on these pages. She is currently one third of the Brattleboro-based folk trio Low Lily.
At both venues, proof of COVID vaccination or a negative professional test administered by a professional entity within 72 hours (48 at Next Stage), and masks are required for admission.
