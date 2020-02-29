Two years after her triumphant headline show at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in support of her widely lauded 2018 album “Loner,” ever-rising singer-songwriter Caroline Rose returns to the bigger Higher Ground Ballroom March 7 in support of another stellar album.
“Superstar,” released Friday, is Rose’s fourth album and second for the respected independent label New West Records. The album and the show — the second stop on a two-month tour of the country — follow two years of relentless touring and growing a now sizable and adoring fan base.
“Two years ago, I started touring with nothing, not knowing if I’d even have a career,” Rose says in her press materials. “Then, all of a sudden, we were playing to hundreds of people in a town I’d never heard of.”
Determined to again “make something from nothing,” Rose used her considerable, self-taught studio skills to write, record and produce the album herself — with a small cast of players — in her tiny home studio and on a portable rig she set up backstage while on tour.
The album is billed as “a bigger, badder, glitter-filled cinematic pop record for weirdos.”
“I realized at some point that I’m not going to fit into any one box, and maybe that’s a good thing,” says the charismatic 30-year-old multi-instrumentalist, a somewhat nomadic singer-songwriter extraordinaire who has called Burlington and New York City home in the past and is now based in Austin, Texas.
“This new record is me embracing feeling like an outsider making my own path.”
“Superstar” finds Rose hitting her stride as one of the most distinctive and compelling artists on the indie pop landscape. The cohesive 11-song set serves up a Technicolor narrative based on Rose’s own recent desire for fame and fortune in Los Angeles, which found her instead moving to Austin to be with her girlfriend.
More assured than ever, Rose is clearly comfortable in her own skin and with the singular style she’s honed for herself, musically and otherwise. “Superstar” shines on the strength of anthemic standouts like the buoyant and self-affirming “Got to Go My Own Way,” the celebratory first single “Feel the Way I Want,” and the gorgeous chillout of “Freak Like Me.”
Other highlights include the sweeping opener “Nothing’s Impossible” — which serves as a dreamy statement of purpose — the Prince-like funk of “Do You Think We’ll Last Forever?” and the breezy and languid “Pipe Dreams.”
“Her plunge into pop with 2018’s ‘Loner’ only goes deeper with ‘Superstar,’” said the Austin Chronicle, “where synthesizer melodies gleam over bass lines that wouldn’t feel out of place on a Michael Jackson album, and deluxe hooks hit all the right neurons in your brain.”
Rose’s expanded five-piece band includes former Burlington keyboardist Abbie Morin and Burlington drummer Willoughby Morse, in addition to bassist Michael Dondero and keyboardist Riley Geare. Rose made her TV debut on Monday, performing “Feel the Way I Want” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
