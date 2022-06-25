It started in 1995. Back then it was known as the Castleton Concerts on the Green summer concert series and it was a community staple right from the start. Every Tuesday evening crowds would turn out for the wide variety of music and performers featured. In 2013, it moved from the town’s green to the Castleton University Pavilion but otherwise the popular summer series has kept the same model in place and the Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series celebrates 27 years this summer.
It begins this year on Tuesday, June 28 with fan favorite, local soul and R&B group Satin & Steel, and runs through Aug. 9.
Castleton University’s Director of Development and Alumni Affairs Carrie Savage talked about the series recently and praised its longevity and community pull.
“Castleton is always looking for ways that we can give back to our community and the greater Rutland region,” she said. “As a university with this very big, vibrant campus that’s home to Vermont’s largest open-air pavilion, we have this amazing opportunity each summer to ‘open our doors’ to the community and welcome them to campus to enjoy this long-standing event.”
“The concert series has, for the most part, remained consistent over the years,” Savage said. “There’s of course been different acts and the length of the series varies year to year, but we have, in partnership with the community, been putting on these shows for 27 years.”
Coordinated by Castleton University’s Conferences & Events staff, in-demand local bands as well as bands from across the country are featured each summer.
“They try to book a good blend of local favorites that we know our audience loves and new performers, as well as a variety of different musical genres,” Savage said. “There are definitely bands that we look forward to welcoming back year after year, like Satin & Steel. Other fan favorites include The Grift, a funky rock ’n’ roll band from northern Vermont, and Wyld Nightz Band, a classic rock ’n’ roll band from southern Vermont.”
“We love that the … Boston Crusaders call our campus home for several weeks throughout the summer as they prepare for their national tour,” she added. “They are gracious enough to host a concert for the community, which people really look forward to each year.”
Savage calls the series “very much a community event,” explaining that it takes the community to make it happen through local sponsorship. Since 2019, the main sponsor has been Heritage Family Credit Union, including this year’s series, which kicks off with Satin & Steel. The R&B horn band covers classic favorites from bands like Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Santana, as well as a smattering of original songs.
