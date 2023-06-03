Arts Correspondent

Father-daughter vocal duos are a rarity. The number-one single “Something Stupid” was recorded by Frank and Nancy Sinatra on Feb. 1, 1967. While it was a hit, the two only recorded a few others and didn’t record any albums. The Kendalls, the father-daughter duo of Royce Kendall and his daughter Jeannie, were active from the 1970s to the 1990s enjoying a successful career with multiple country hits. The Judds, this time made up of mother and daughter Naomi and Wynonna were country music stars until Naomi died in 2022. In 1980, she and Wynonna formed the duo that won them five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Association Awards.

