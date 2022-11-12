Cabot CD

It’s becoming clear that musicians find Vermont’s winters very useful to their creativity — at least that’s the case with Dana and Susan Robinson in Cabot. The Robinsons are a duo who perform folk and old-time music. Dana, as the head of Cabot Arts is also a promoter of music.

For two years in a row, they recorded an album of old-time tunes during the winter break that also has been punctuated by the COVID pandemic. In the process, they have become adept at recording and producing an album.

