It’s becoming clear that musicians find Vermont’s winters very useful to their creativity — at least that’s the case with Dana and Susan Robinson in Cabot. The Robinsons are a duo who perform folk and old-time music. Dana, as the head of Cabot Arts is also a promoter of music.
For two years in a row, they recorded an album of old-time tunes during the winter break that also has been punctuated by the COVID pandemic. In the process, they have become adept at recording and producing an album.
On “Cabot Old Time Jam Session Repertoire Vol. 2,” Dana Robinson keeps pretty much to the formula of Volume 1. He fiddles, plays guitar and string bass while Sue Robinson plays banjo. For this new album, the Robinsons chose to bring in some of the players who also attend the Harry’s Hardware Sunday afternoon old-time jam session.
That jam is peopled by several outstanding musicians, enough of them could make a band you’d want to hear in performance. On this album of 20 tunes, we get cameo performances by Tom McKenzie on banjo, Tim Jennings on vocal and concertina, Forrest Newton on vocals and guitar, R.D. Eno on banjo, and Pete Sutherland, Katie Trautz, Franklin Heyburn and Chris Jennings each on fiddle.
As we said of Volume 1, “The music on this CD is joyous, danceable, foot tap-able, and if you love fiddle music, then this is for you.”
Volume 2 will have a larger CD run. All the profits from sales go to Cabot Arts, which has brought a lot of entertainment to this town noted mainly for the Cabot Cheese factory. You can order a CD at www.cabotarts.org
If you can get to town on a Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., you can hear many of the tunes and meet the players at this friendly open jam. Harry’s on Main Street in Cabot has become a popular venue, one of the few that offer outstanding music and musicians and refreshments from the accompanying bar.
