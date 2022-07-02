On her second recording and first full-length CD, Woodbury’s Fern Maddie emerges as a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist with a bright future who already possesses many of the qualities of more mature performers.
“Ghost Story,” her recently released 10-track album, finds Maddie channeling the voices and musical approaches of English folk icons Maddie Prior, Peggy Seegar, June Tabor and Kate Rusby, along with a vocal range and dynamics one hears in the singing of Joni Mitchell.
We first encountered Maddie in 2020. Then she was unknown to this writer, but on her EP “North Branch River,” a 27-minute recording, we found the performance “stunning in its simplicity and purity of sound.” Maddie chose East Montpelier’s Colin McCaffrey to produce that modest recording, and she continues the collaboration on this longer album.
While “North Branch River” resonated with a traditional mountain vibe, one we found “haunting in its sound and lyricism,” “Ghost Story” takes its basic sound from a musical heritage that is perhaps older than what the Appalachian experience offers. On this work, there is less emphasis on the banjo, with Maddie performing on guitar, bouzouki and synth, although her banjo work continues to flavor this album and its lachrymose foundation.
While Maddie composed six of the tracks, it’s the traditional songs from the British Isles and Canada that set the tone for the new material. The album leads off with Stan Rogers’ “The Maid on the Shore” that in her hands becomes an achingly beautiful ballad.
On track four, Maddie tackles the Robert Burns-attributed song “Ca’ The Yowes Tae The Knowes.” This version is given a contemporary beat with percussion with the banjo carrying the harmony. A traditionalist might sneer at this interpretation, but Maddie brings new life to a song that probably hasn’t seen the light of day in several years.
“Hares on the Mountain,” track five, is one of the best-known light-hearted love songs from southern England and was published by Cecil Sharp in his “Folk Songs from Somerset.”
“Northlands,” track seven, is of English-Scottish origin and Maddie sings in a pleading voice full of vulnerability.
We find two instrumentals, “Green Grass Growing” and “Wool Gathering,” on track two and six, both in settings that bring out the dark cloud that overhangs much of this album.
The four songs with lyrics by Maddie that complete this album, “Dorothy May,” “Unmarked,” “Catherine Wheel” and “You Left This,” are similarly voiced with a big nod to both the English folk song tradition and the modern sensibility that brings new sounds to what are essentially new “old” songs.
What we heard on “North Branch River,” a voice possessing “a purity that makes one think of a clear mountain stream with lyrics that evoke the Celtic origins of much of the music that emanates from old time music,” fills this album.
Each of the 10 tracks on this album sounds as if it had been recorded decades ago. Her voice evokes sadness and pain as well as hope.
Maddie is the daughter of two talented musicians and a lot of their musical DNA has rubbed off on her. Her late father, Mark Sutton-Smith composed the operas “Becky Thatcher” and “Off to Olympus.” Her parents Mark and Joanne Sutton-Smith wrote and composed “Stand by the River,” a musical based on the life of abolitionist William Still.
That musical DNA is enhanced by McCaffrey’s minimalist approach to this album where he augments Maddie’s multi-instruments with dashes and dabs of bass, fiddle, percussion and bagpipes and whistle. The effect is a blend of hypnotic instrumentals with evocative vocals that hearken back to an earlier age of folk music from the United Kingdom and the Virginia mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.