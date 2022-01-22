When he’s not playing music or recording albums Spencer Lewis is a stonemason. His masonry is masterful and he has garnered praise for it. It’s not surprising then that his latest album, number 29 in a long recording career, is called “Ruins and Foundations.”
“‘Making Ruins’ pretty much saved me last winter, spring, summer and fall,” the Randolph musician writes in an email.
For many musicians, COVID time has been a mixed blessing or curse. Most musicians in Vermont earn part of their livelihood from gigs and COVID has been hard on live performance. On the other hand, with so much time not filled with performance, many have become more creative, going into the recording studio and putting down new music. Lewis took advantage of this down time with his latest recording.
Lewis has a lot of experience recording new music, mostly in his home studio. He has become a master at overdubbing tracks as he builds the layers of sound that comprise a song. For a stonemason there is surely a connection between layering rock and layering musical parts.
“In between building stone walls in the summer of ’20,” writes Lewis, “I came up with a song initially titled ‘Deep Summer’… then totally forgotten until the following summer, when I was ready to tackle the overdubs (to this new album.) It was for me a very complex song, and I couldn’t face it right away. Overdubbing is hard work, make no mistake.”
Lewis has created a large body of recorded work, starting in the 1970s, primarily because he can visualize many different instrumental parts and layer them into a single track. His hallmark on his primarily instrumental albums is layers of acoustic guitar and violin. His melodies are for the most part uncomplicated folk music. His guitar parts are mostly strummed with some single line melodic passages. His violin, sweet and understated, has long balanced his guitar sounds.
On “Ruins” Lewis has hit a new level of recording and instrumental prowess. By adding viola and mandolin, much more so than in recent albums, he has achieved what he calls “the folk chamber music sound.”
The viola fills an aural space Lewis has been searching for. “Viola is not just ‘another four-stringed instrument’,” according to Lewis. “It carries a different weight and role. Sure, as Rhiannon Giddens (formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a Grammy Award winner and MacArthur Fellowship winner) loves viola and just plays the same fiddle tunes on it, I find it plays a far different role in the folk chamber music sound that has matured on this album.”
Fans of Spencer Lewis’ music, those who have followed his career and enjoy the signature sound he has developed will find “Ruins” taking his music into a more mature, not different, direction. Using viola, mandolin and a variety of acoustic guitars with some drum work provided by Jeff Berlin, Lewis has filled some of the aural spaces that his previous recordings were unable to tackle.
Yet, there remain the oft-enigmatic titles to the tracks, like “Burst” and “Cold Snow” on this album. Then there’s “A Candle for Vera Miles,” which Lewis says, “this is really four songs, yet I never actually stop between 1 and 2, and 3 and 4, so I made them each one song.”
Discussing this track, Lewis explains much of his process of making music and recording. He says he relies on “that good ‘ol stream of consciousness” approach to recording while also relying on “folk grooves.”
“The guitar part for ‘A Candle for Vera Miles’ and its sequel ‘#2’ was a stream of consciousness in four parts,” he explained. “In each there is a pause about halfway through, yet the tape keeps rolling as I play on. ‘Take #2’ was recorded only minutes later while in the same compositional space.”
For Lewis, these tracks “possess a certain six-string articulation I’ve been searching years for, while the added viola, violin and mandolin meld into the ambient Americana chamber music accompaniment that pervades throughout.”
About the title, we learn that it “was a small way of honoring Vera Miles, the actress who provided understated grace and beauty to many of my favorite films.” Miles starred in “Psycho” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”
“Ruins and Foundations” is the most complete and sophisticated of Spencer Lewis’ albums to date. He is successful in achieving the elusive “folk chamber music” sound he has long sought. With sparkling guitar work, the deep voice of viola, the added melodic content a mandolin brings, and his signature violin sound Lewis has produced an album that old fans and new devotees will enjoy.
Go online to www.spencerlewismusic.com for Spencer Lewis CDs or information.
