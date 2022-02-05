A noteworthy presence on the Boston music scene for years — nominated last year as Country Artist of the Year by both the Boston Music Awards and New England Music Awards — Kristian Montgomery has been based in Wallingford, just south of Rutland, since August.
“A Heaven for Heretics,” released on New Year’s Day, is the prolific country-rock singer-songwriter’s third full-length album as Kristian Montgomery & the Winterkill Band in less than two years, following last year’s “The Prince of Poverty” — “where he really finds his voice as a workingman’s songsmith,” according to the Patriot Ledger — and 2020’s “The Gravel Church.”
Once again produced by lauded recording engineer, producer and composer Joe Clapp at his Ultrasound Productions studio just south of Boston, “A Heaven for Heretics” is a well produced and compelling set of country-rock songs that soars on Montgomery’s gritty and assured songwriting and deft vocal work.
Recorded with topnotch Boston studio musicians Dave Leitch on bass and Jeff Armstrong on percussion, the musicianship is elevated even further by Clapp’s lead guitar work and vocal enhancements.
The driving country-rock opener “I’ll Break Your Heart Again” sets the stage with a cautionary tale about temptation and living “a life of sin,” with lines like “I like my lager cold, whiskey warm and women bold” and “I ain’t cut out for family and working life.”
The album quickly shifts to the languid and dreamy “Come Carry Weight with Me,” a gorgeous centerpiece song that Montgomery has said is about losing his brother to cancer and about mortality in general, with telling lyrics:
“Ashes of my mother
Scattered in the sound
No one’s lost forever
I’m finally coming home
I’m at peace with this surrender
I’m tangled up in dreams”
“Times Like These” is an upbeat rockabilly tune, while the melancholy country-rocker “Here’s to the Men Who Have It All” finds Montgomery singing in Danish, his second language as the son of a Danish immigrant who moved his family from Florida to New England to work as a fisherman.
The chugging “Ain’t Got Nobody but Me” is a classic country-rocker that shines with solid instrumentation, soaring lead guitar work and Montgomery’s stellar vocals. And the reflective and autobiographical “The Year the Bottom Fell Out” is another album highlight, with lines like “There’s nothing plain about me” and “The dust don’t settle on me.”
Ditto the steady rolling and sultry “Secret Watering Hole,” which brims with soul and infuses blues and Cajun flavors to great effect. “Anytime or place, she’ll be lost in space,” sings Montgomery. “Yeah, she’s proud and brave. Yeah, she’s complicated.”
“If I Live to See Virginia” serves up urgent vocals over a funky rock groove, while the upbeat country-rocker “Peach” closes out the proceedings in bawdy fashion.
Since moving to Vermont, Montgomery says his band now includes local musicians and is hoping to start playing out live this spring or summer.
“I am really enjoying getting to know my new bandmates,” he said via Facebook Messenger. “We rehearse at my house and they’re all really good guys and great players. I am enjoying our developing friendships.”
And his new single, “I’ll Break Your Heart Again,” is already being played on Green Mountain State radio stations.
“I’ve been here since August,” he added, “and never expected to be welcomed so quickly.”
“A Heaven for Heretics” is available at kristianmontgomeryandthewinterkillband.bandcamp.com
