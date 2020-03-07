If you haven’t heard of Molly Millwood it’s probably because this very talented singer-songwriter has a busy professional life as a clinical psychologist in private practice, an author and a professor of psychology. As such she doesn’t perform and her first album, 2016’s “Home,” probably didn’t get much of a listen from the public.
With her recently released second album “Something Even Wilder” Millwood won’t be able to avoid attention. On this album, as on “Home,” she has teamed up with East Montpelier’s Colin McCaffrey, a talented producer and multi-instrumentalist, to create an album of 13 songs that highlight Millwood’s sweet singing, and strong songwriting. It’s a soft album, no sharp edges, lots of melodious instrumental backing and harmony singing by McCaffrey that make the 55 minutes of music a pleasure to listen to.
Millwood says that her first release left her with “a bad case of impostor syndrome, because so few people knew that I sang and wrote songs, and I had performed publicly exactly zero times.”
I suppose she knows the clinical explanation for “impostor syndrome,” but Millwood can’t claim that affliction any longer. This CD should get wide distribution and a call for her to perform her music on stage.
Millwood’s voice is steady, warm and authoritative. She doesn’t explore a wide range of vocal theatrics, sticking to a conversational alto that has country and folk overtones. This vocal approach works perfectly with McCaffrey’s instrumental prowess on acoustic guitar, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, viola, cello, bass and keyboard.
Millwood wrote nine of the 13 songs. She chose “Pancho and Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt, “Wayfaring Stranger,” a traditional song, “We’ll Sweep Out the Ashes in the Morning” by Gram Parsons, and “All My Tears” by Julie Miller to augment her own material. These choices are interesting because Millwood’s own songs lose nothing in comparison with the material from three very talented songwriters.
As a psychologist, Millwood explains her songs in emotional terms. “The opening track, ‘Hills of Home,’ is about the fulfillment I have found in this chapter of my life, and the role nature plays in bringing me peace — the woods, rivers, mountains, and wildflowers in the Vermont hills where I’ve settled with my family. It’s also a song about emotional freedom and expression — something I now experience in far greater measure because of singing and songwriting — and trusting in my own forward movement as I traverse a changing landscape,” she writes.
Two songs on the album show the variety of emotional landscape Millwood covers. On Track 2 “Hold Back the Dark” she writes: “Her mama died when she was just a girl of three; She never knew the reason why; Her daddy cried about the way things used to be; He never looked her in the eye.”
The chorus reveals a women in crisis: “She stood alone and felt her body turn to stone; She let the cold pierce her bones; She felt the rising of the walls around her heart; Because she had no one to hold her; No one to hold back the dark.”
The final track “It’s You” shows a completely different take on life. “Gold leaves tell of winter’s coming; The autumn sky is dark with a storm; I hear your mandolin strumming; And I know how I’ll be keeping warm.”
The chorus is affirming: “It’s you I reach for when the long day is done; It’s you I run to; Oh you’re still the one I know just one thing true; It’s you.”
Millwood writes extensively on what the songs are about. “Some of the original songs are equally autobiographical, others are a little bit of my own lived experience woven into a fictional tale, and still others are not my own story at all. In some cases I’m still trying to figure out where they came from.”
Millwood writes that the four cover songs on the album “all have some kind of significance rooted in my childhood, where I was surrounded by music-making. ‘We’ll Sweep Out the Ashes in the Morning,’ for example, is a song my mom and dad used to sing when they were a young duo performing at bars on weekends while their babies were asleep at home. Some of the most fun I’ve ever had in the studio was singing this duet with Colin, putting our own spin on it and shining the light for a minute on Colin’s voice all by itself.”
For his own part McCaffrey released his own solo album “The Cobbler’s Child” earlier this year that features his songwriting and singing. It received high praise from this writer.
“Something Even Wilder” is an example of the best that can be achieved when a singer-songwriter with strong material and voice collaborates with an equally talented producer-musician to craft an album that is intelligently written, musically strong and instrumentally interesting.
Molly Millwood, you need to get on the stage and perform your songs. I suggest Colin McCaffrey as your accompanist.
