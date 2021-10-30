Guitarist, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Raphael Groten has been very busy during the COVID-19 pandemic time. As also reviewed in this weekender’s Vermont Arts, Groten from Starksboro released his album of children’s songs “Happily Ever Now” under the name G’Raph in early October. In September he released another album, “Potential,” which is less specific in its targeted audience.
Groten is a very good guitarist as we heard in 2015’s acoustic guitar album “Journey Home.” His second album “Star Lullaby,” released in 2019, diverged somewhat from his inaugural trajectory. We wrote then, “Raphael Groten … continues his exploration of the use of the instrument for meditative and healing purposes.
“‘Star Lullaby’ is an interesting album ... Groten is an excellent finger-style guitarist who composes in a style best described as setting an emotional tone. His compositions … are meant as a way to convey feelings through sound. His melodies are not particularly complicated, nor does he overwhelm with guitar gymnastics. What we hear in these compositions is a lot of space and the warmth of his instrument.”
“Potential” explores sound and ambiance more than it does any specific instrument or musical style. There is very little guitar on the album, and much more ambient sound from percussion instruments and flutes that convey a sense of being in a jungle, on a Caribbean island or in an Asian religious retreat.
Groten, who has a fine voice, sings and chants on several tracks. The lyrics and music on the track “River’s Edge” are the closest we get to contemporary acoustic folk music. The song “Great Spirit” is a chant and there are other tracks with similar vocalizations.
In the album’s promotional material we learn that “Potential” “represents the birth of a new genre in Raphael’s music — one he calls ‘world medicine groove.’” The word groove might be misleading, as this is anything but a dance album, unless you can visualize dancers swirling around a dance floor swooping and ecstatically gliding to the sounds.
Groten has dedicated the album “to the healing of all life,” and in that there is definitely “potential.” The music presented in the 14 tracks that run over an hour will lower your blood pressure and could be helpful in doing yoga or meditation, or as background ambient sound while reading or staring out into the void.
While listening you might feel a warm breeze on your face, or envision cooing birds or other benign creatures cavorting nearby. Consider “Potential” an aural pill meant to calm the nerves that have been pulled taut through the all too long dislocation of the pandemic and the growing noise of our political environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.