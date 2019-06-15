From the first downbeat on “Modern Man,” track one on the newly released album “American Pageant” by the band Strangled Darlings, the listener realizes that this song and album are different. It’s initially hard to pin down what the difference is, but this CD has an incessant and catchy bass and drum beat that propels the whole project through 11 songs of danceable music with thoughtful lyrics.
George Veech and Jess Anderly are Strangled Darlings, and this album, their fifth, is recorded and produced in Burlington with sound engineer Dan Davine, their first made in Vermont. The sound, while beat-oriented, is otherwise sparse in its instrumentation, which itself is quirky.
Veech, the lead singer, underlays his vocals with figures from a four-string mandola (usually eight strings) that has been electrified.
“Yeah, my disagreement with the guitar has just continued and, I shouldn’t just take it out on the little guy, so I got a mandola (because) it’s less, or maybe more precious than a banjo or accordion,” he explained. What we hear is an instrument that sounds like an electric guitar, sort of.
Anderly, who sings backup, provides the beat with what Veech said is a fretted six-string cello and a full drum kit that she plays simultaneously with her feet. There’s some keyboard on the album, but we’re not sure who plays it.
The duo moved to Vermont last year from Portland, Oregon, and has performed in the Bethel area where they now live. After deciding to leave Portland, the duo drove a 20-foot RV and followed Google maps across the country, accompanied by their dog.
As Veech relates, “We had three months of booked bar gigs, shows as our only defense against an America on the verge of major social upheaval against globalism and toward localism.”
Veech said their naive but hope-filled goal “was to get out of their hipster bubble (aka Portlandia) and really get vulnerable with other Americans.” The songs on “American Pageant” are the result.
The songs on this album, Veech says, “are a tribute to and an argument against all the complications and contradictions of the U.S.” Many of the songs have been developed from their live shows. He says, “This album is very close to what we sound like live right now.”
“Modern Man” has Veech stating that to make it with said “Man,” “you got to smash his brains out with a frying pan,” which rhymes and gets the point across that maybe these musicians are not so aligned with the peace and love as their native Portland.
Anderly says she was influenced by the #MeToo movement. “Next thing I know, George is singing this tune to me about Harvey Weinstein getting killed by his own progeny, which is weird and vivid, but still weird.” Track six, “Oh Mercy,” is the result.
Track seven, “Homeless,” is a hipster homage to Walmart, what Veech calls “the ubiquitous American super-store employer of 1 percent of the American workforce.” “Sam Walton made it a thing — you can park free overnight in any Walmart.” The other tracks are equally quirky.
Strangled Darlings has become a popular band at Babe’s in Bethel, where they have played to sell-out audiences on three separate occasions in recent months. It not hard to see why locals have taken to this imported duo. Their music is catchy, their presentation is different, and they have a different view of the world developed through years on the “Left Coast” and lots of gigs played across the country as they looked for a new home.
The band will play its next Babe’s show in Bethel on June 28 and in Burlington on June 29 at the popular venue The Lamp Shop. Closer to central Vermont they will perform at 3 p.m. June 22 at Stowe Cider.
