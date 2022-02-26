One of Vermont’s most prolific singer-songwriters, Bow Thayer, of Bethel, has released his 35th recording “The Book of Moss,” and like several he has released in the past few years, it explores a variety of topics and musical styles that keep Thayer’s music fresh and enigmatic.
On this 37-minute EP+ album, Thayer and his superb backing musicians set a tight groove while Thayer’s gruff vocals spill out lyrics that are personal and frequently impenetrable.
Track one, “Babel,” is a prime example. The music exemplifies the concept of a tight track propelled by a strong, uber danceable beat centered on a “swamp rock” bass line. It’s an infectious dance song. The lyric is hard to pin down.
Thayer writes: “Imagine the sound of Babel coming down; As the thunder cracked the bell; All that was spoken was shattered and broken; Forgotten as it fell.” These lines sound great on paper, whether the listener can divine the meaning is an open question.
As Thayer writes in notes to the album: “The genesis of this project was back in 2017. Our drummer Jeff Berlin was in recovery from a stroke, so I was pursuing a more acoustic sound with Alex ‘Al’ Abraham on the upright bass. We had a weekly gig that allowed us to experiment as a duo and soon local percussionist Steve Ferraris began sitting in regularly. This album was born out of that vibe.”
What followed was a musical and personal tragedy for Thayer. “We decided to take a day and record a demo live in my studio. Little did we know it would be our only chance at capturing these songs with Al. He took his own life on March 30, 2018. Work obviously stopped on the album. Grief had thrown all perspective out the window.
“But when I finally revisited the demo, I realized the tracks were pretty good, and maybe even usable. I found another session on a hard drive with Al working on alternative bass lines for the songs from the demo session and I thought ... Wow, we can finish this. It seemed like a perfect coping mechanism and a necessary testament to a lost friend.”
Thayer’s estimation of the seven tracks on the album gives us a clear picture of the depth of ideas he has recorded over his more than a decade of recording. “As for the songs themselves, I have to admit that they are about as ‘Vermont’ as I can get. They sound to me like they literally grew up out of the rocky soil of the Green Mountains. They contain all the trials and tribulations you find living here, as well as some global perspective from our little weird bubble of a state.”
On track two, “Ogallala,” Thayer writes: “The shoreline is on fire, and I’m chin high in the center of the elemental law of everything; This is not a rodeo, the picture shows a miracle of collective souls who are braced against the wind; They’re lined up on the Cannonball and standing tall and sitting tough with the whole world watching, and there’s great concern.”
We assume that this song is about the Ogallala Aquifer, a shallow water table aquifer surrounded by sand, silt, clay and gravel, beneath the Great Plains. How this relates to Vermont we leave the listener to ponder.
The music for this track is full of resonator guitar and hand drumming. Again, it is a driving track that will get you up dancing.
On track three, “The Coyotes of Cape Breton,” a ballad featuring flute, Thayer takes a theme from the Beatles’ “A Day in The Life” from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Here he finds an obscure story from the New York Times and turns it into a story song. He writes: “There’s too much information for our times; I try hard not swallow all the tricks that make you follow; And click and like the pissings of our lives.”
Track four is the old saw “Cuckoo” featuring drums and a fiery fiddle provided by Patrick Ross. The CD credits Thayer with writing this song but that is patently wrong. It’s one of the oldest, coming from the British-Appalachian tradition. Thayer may have rearranged it but he needs to qualify the writing credits.
Tracks five through seven are the meat of Thayer’s “Vermont” connection. “She keeps It to Herself” is a banjo-fiddle-guitar ballad. He writes: “Mason jar falling water; Taste the spring like a morning swallow; It couldn’t be too soon; Couldn’t be too soon.”
“Rest my head in a rusted bucket; Cover myself with hemlock pines; Take a little tree sap and glue my eyes shut; Gonna help me sleep through these troubled times,” starts off “Latitude,” track six. That’s about the best way one can devise for getting all the bad news under control. Again, there’s a lot of banjo on this track, giving it just the right amount of Vermont.
The album ends with Thayer’s nearly 10-minute opus “Fish Cop,” a song full of the Vermont experience and direct reference to Tropical Storm Irene that devastated the state. Thayer writes: “We picked our side of the spine of the Delectables; The fertile side to raise up the kids; We made our fences tall to keep them in; We taught ‘em how to fight and break them back down again; We tore up the roads to make them better; Ignoring all the warning signs of the weather; And all of the wheels went out of alignment; When the muddy White River came out of retirement.”
Bow Thayer is an innovator. He’s taken acoustic instruments, including guitars, banjos, fiddles, along with keyboards and various bass instruments and applied them to his very singular vision of the world around him. His approach may at sometimes be confounding to his listeners and fans, but it’s never boring.
“The Book of Moss” needs listening to. If you’ve got a good set of headphones, put them on; there’s a lot of music here that doesn’t come out through speakers. They will help you understand his sometimes incoherent lyrics.
To purchase “The Book of Moss,” go to bowthayer.com online.
