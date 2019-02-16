Dana and Susan Robinson want to grow Vermont’s population not by incentivizing moves into the state, as Governor Scott would like, but by growing music and the arts. On their sixth CD, “The Town That Music Saved,” the Robinsons paint a picture of the people and the reasons Vermont is such a fine place to live in and move to.
Cabot is home to these folk musicians who moved here from North Carolina four years ago.
The town was noted for the Cabot Creamery and not much else until recently. Today, Main Street has become a growing venue for local entertainment and touring musicians.
A big factor in the vibrancy of the town was the opening two years ago of the Den at Harry’s Hardware Store. It’s one of very few hardware stores that also sell beer and food. On weekends there are entertainment nights, and on Sunday, a well-attended old-time music jam that attracts a growing number of listeners. The list of concerts at the Wiley Building, the town’s music hall, is growing.
As Dana Robinson sings on the title track, “You can tell by the board at the village store, there’s more going on than any sane person could ever do, everybody’s got a gig to go to.” As he also observes, “It’s just a little town that loves a song. Could it be the town that the music saved? That blackbird yonder sings every day.”
The Robinsons are a talented duo. Their material ranges from pure folk to Appalachian fiddle and banjo music to English-inspired ballads. They write a lot of their material as well. They play a variety of instruments from guitar and banjo to mandolin and piano. For this recording they added drums, bass and trombone while keeping the arrangements laid-back.
The 10 tracks, which include two instrumentals, depict life in the Green Mountains in the manner of the slogan, “Vermont, the way America used to be.” Dana Robinson wrote all the material for this album. He’s an exceptionally good singer and guitarist known for his percussive, rhythmic pulse style. Susan Robinson supports her husband with banjo and piano and harmony vocals.
This album unfolds as homage to the state. Dana lived here in the 1980s and Susan was born in Manchester. They met in 2002 in Asheville, North Carolina, where they lived before returning to Vermont. Here they bought the former schoolhouse south of the village and dove into local life. They were important instigators of many of the musical opportunities in Cabot. The idea for the Sunday jam session is theirs.
Dana became executive director of the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture in Montpelier, a position which he recently relinquished. Their home has become a meeting place for jam sessions and house concerts. Their enthusiasm and marketing smarts have turned sleepy Cabot into a destination for entertainment.
Another song that centers on their Cabot neighborhood is “The Flying Farmer.” The farm is located nearby. “Up on top of Ducharme Hill, there’s a farmer that I know; with big grin at the ready, he’s always on the go.” But like most farmers the fun only comes after myriad chores and he’ll only get up in the sky to “Set my bearings by the Camel’s Hump. That’s where I’m gonna fly.”
Track five, “Shine,” is another positive song about Cabot. “I say hey now, what’s going on? Listen up to this here song. I’ll tell you bout people in this old town, trying to find a way to turn things around.”
The Robinsons praise the small things that Vermont offers. There’s track three with “No Billboards,” and track eight, “Mud Boot Road,” as examples of the allure of our unique laws and climate. They praise the surroundings in “Forest of My Heart,” with the closing verse, “It was Thanksgiving day we went tromping through woods, where the tamaracks beamed in their glory. If we count ourselves lucky to live in this place, come let us continue the story.”
The songs of the Robinsons are always in close contact with the environment, and track seven, “Big Mystery,” has them declaring, “It’s under our noses all eyes to see, the fuse of creation the big mystery.”
If you ever need a song to sell your property, I’d suggest a listen to “Ripton Country Store.” This property was up for sale last year. It even found its way into The New York Times in a commentary by Bill McKibben under the title “Vermont Town Seeks a Heart, and Soul (Also Milk and Eggs).”
The Robinsons turned their poetic prowess into a singing advertisement for the store. As the last verse says, “Without a store, you don’t have a town; without a town, you ain’t gonna find a home. Hear the Middlebury River and the jingle of the door, you can find most anything at the Ripton Country Store.” The store sold last November.
Dana and Susan Robinson found a home in Cabot. They travel the state performing and observing life around them. Dana has a keen eye for the nuances of Vermont life. The songs avoid big political issues, choosing instead to touch on the everyday aspects of Green Mountain life that he finds so appealing.
With an excellent band to back the Robinsons’ performance, and recording and mixing by Colin McCaffrey and Bob Amos, “The Town That Music Saved” is thoughtful entertainment with a savvy take on the current state of Vermont life in its many facets.
