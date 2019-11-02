Ron Carter, aka Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate, wants you to know that should the occasion occur, you’ll be prepared to “Talk Like a Pirate.” On the title cut to his latest children’s CD we learn: “Ahoy is a greeting, ‘hello’ or ‘what’s up.’
It’s ‘batten down the hatches’ when seas get rough ‘Huzzah’ is hooray, ‘Huzzah’ can be cheers, but you must speak boldly like a buccaneer.”
This is vital information in an era when pirates abound and one might need to communicate with one.
Carter is Vermont’s lone admitted pirate entertainer, bringing his song bag of pirate-related music, his costume, guitar and ebullient personality to kid-friendly venues from his pirate hideout near Smugglers’ Notch.
On this, his fourth album, containing 16 tracks in a 34-minute program, we get a lot of information related to pirate life and pirate activity. We learn that pirates can be party poopers, about Buccaneer Ben, Duncan’s Sunken Treasure, and other nautically connected activities.
Carter draws from traditional songs like “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” but adds his own lyrics, “Friendly Pirate Had a Ship,” to Pete Sutherland’s classic song on potty training a boy, “Sink the Cheerio,” to an historical song about the female Irish pirate Grace O’Malley. He also penned 12 of the titles on this album.
Carter has been performing in his pirate persona since 2002, in his program “Pirate Music for ALL Ages.” He sings to his own guitar accompaniment and to tracks from his stylistically diverse albums. His 2017 CD “The Flying Pirate Circus” was in consideration for a 2017 Best Children’s Album Grammy Award.
Carter says his primarily original songs “have lots of interaction and boatloads of wordplay.” Carter got a lot of production help on this album from producer and multi-instrumentalist Andre Maquera and a lot of singers who stopped by the studio to add their voices to the production.
“Talk Like a Pirate” isn’t going to displace Beyoncé or John Mayer anytime soon on the pop charts. But for parents looking for some music for their children to enjoy with a nautical theme, this CD might just fit the bill.
