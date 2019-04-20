Kelly Ravin’s work on the album “Ditches,” his fourth solo release, is an example of the type of writing and musicianship that all rock musicians should strive for.
In the 11 tracks on this 40-minute CD, Ravin introduces us to a cast of down-and-outs and misfits. Each song is a mini-profile presented with electric guitar-centered instrumentation that simply rocks. He’s found a great band to back him, even though he plays most of the guitar parts himself.
Ravin knows how to rock as he spools out tracks about people who don’t relate to the world around them, others who are clueless, and those who are immature and discontented. Songs like “Leo,” “Catch a Clue,” “Voices Talking to Me” and “Jeanie” are short stories of people we have probably all known — they don’t fit in. Ravin tells his stories in a musical presentation cloaked in layers of electric guitar with solid bass and drum accompaniment. It’s hard not to tap your foot when Ravin delivers his lines.
Ravin’s voice and diction remind me of Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp and Bob Seger. There’s a bit of southern twang in his delivery, and he has a vocal power that is far better than most rockers can attain.
Hailing originally from Maine, but currently a Vermonter, Ravin cut his musical chops and rose to prominence as a driving force behind Waylon Speed, an “underground outlaw dirt rock” band the Washington Post called “a cross between Metallica and the Lumineers, with an unnecessary dash of Prince showmanship.” The band was reasonably successful sharing the stage with acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, My Morning Jacket, Junior Brown & Futurebirds.
As that band faded, Ravin started working on his own writing. He’s a rocker with a country, alt-country edge. You might find some influence from acts like The Drive-By Truckers and Steve Earle, and modern resonance with the alt-country resurgence led by Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell in his music.
What makes his recordings interesting is his ability to play nearly all the parts and several instruments.
On “Ditches” we get layered guitar parts from acoustic to electric guitars along with steel guitar. The result is an interesting soundscape that doesn’t go overboard or get too frenetic or frenzied. Dabs of keyboard fill in the mix. Musicians who play on the album include Jer Coons, Maryse Smith, Halle Jade Toulis, Lowell Thompson, Sean Preece, Pat Melvin, Michael Chorney, Caleb Elder and Brett Lanier.
Track eight, “Maybelle,” gets special attention here as it is apparently about Mother Maybelle Carter, the famed guitarist with The Carter Family and later the Carter Sisters. Ravin knows his music history as he questions how she was treated by her brother-in-law and bandleader A.P. Carter, who claimed authorship of songs he didn’t write that were copyrighted in his name. This song, while it does fit the motif of this album, which includes songs about people with mental, emotional and economic issues, seems an otherwise odd choice in its placement.
If you are a fan of rock music with a somewhat country/alt-country flavor, music that is heavy with guitar seasoning and stories about real people, albeit misfits and losers, sung by a far better than average vocalist, “Ditches” is worth a listen.
Ravin currently tours with The Welterweights, a collaboration with Lowell Thompson and a mashup of Vermont musicians. The Welterweights play Tuesdays at Hatch 31 in Bristol.
