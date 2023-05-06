Great melodists don’t always have the talent for lyrics. Without Ira Gershwin, George would not have had the phenomenal success he had with songs like “The Man I Love,” “Embraceable You” and “Summertime.”
The Grateful Dead were certainly grateful that lyricist Robert Hunter was on their team. He wrote the words to band hits “Ripple,” “Truckin’” and “China Cat Sunflower,” among others.
What would Elton John have done without lyricist Bernie Taupin for “Your Song,” “Levon” and “Tiny Dancer”?
Jim Ryan from Wolcott is a budding lyricist, perhaps not yet a Gershwin, Hunter or Taupin, but a strong enough wordsmith to pair up his words with strong melodies and produce songs that are worth a listen. He found his matches on “Free Now.” an album that has his lyrics matched with the music of Lizzy Mandell, Colin McCaffrey, Dave Keller and Carly Harvey. In an album of a dozen songs, Ryan and his collaborators cover a lot of ground with songs in the blues, soul, folk, country and bluegrass genres.
Ryan’s songwriting tells stories that touch on spirituality, the deaths of loved ones, connection to land and place, and romantic love. For the most part, this is a strong album that entertains and gives variety to the singing of these four vocalist/instrumentalists.
Ryan, who does not perform on the album, is a farmer who lives on Bear Swamp Farm, where he raises chickens, tomatoes, blueberries and beef cattle. The yin to his farming yang is writing lyrics that showcase his wordsmith chops.
But as anyone who has ever written poetry but doesn’t play an instrument or sing knows, it’s not always easy to match words to melody. On this album the matchups are good and the final songs that emerged from the collaborations suggest Ryan has a budding career in music.
The CD opens with six songs sung by Mandell. We hadn’t heard much from this fine singer since her debut album, “Made for Flying,” which won The Times Argus-Rutland Herald Tammie Awards for Best Singer-Songwriter and Best Album of the Year in 2012. She’s a great singer and these songs suit her well.
Ryan and Mandell first met at Montpelier’s Summit School a decade ago during a songwriting class taught by McCaffrey. Two of the songs, “Saline Skies” and “Judevine,” come from that period. The recording features the banjo playing of Pete Sutherland, who passed away late last year. This might be his last recording effort. Mandell also sings four new songs that she and Ryan co-wrote especially for this album.
Ryan and Keller began collaborating during the COVID-19 pandemic, co-writing five of the album’s songs at Keller’s home in Montpelier. These songs showcase a bluesier side of Ryan’s songwriting, and feature rhythms courtesy of Keller’s longtime drummer Jay Gleason. While these songs show Keller’s mellower blues side, he’s stretching the blues connection a bit as the song lyrics suggest to this writer a more country/folk approach.
McCaffrey, who produced the album and plays guitar, bass, mandolin and fiddle, and sings harmony on several tracks also gets his turn at the microphone on the final song “Northbound Rail.” McCaffrey, who we’ve dubbed “central Vermont’s go-to guy for recording, producing, performing and all things musical,” shines yet again on this song. It’s got the drive and tone to make it a solid country ballad.
The lone track that seems a bit out of place is Carly Harvey’s “Strange Things Happen.” I’m not sure why this song by “Washington, D.C.’s Queen of the Blues,” who happened to be in Vermont performing with Keller, doesn’t work but it seems out of place coming right after Mandell’s set of songs.
“Free Now” shows how well collaboration can work to produce a winning product. If you’re a musician who doesn’t have the muse to add to your melodies, Ryan might be the answer to your lyric deficiency.
“Free Now” is available at Buch Spieler (Montpelier), Exile on Main Street (Barre), Spotify, and streaming on all major platforms. An album release concert will be held at the Maple Corners Community Center in Calais on June 1.
