Two of Montpelier’s cultural stalwarts have recently published books. Linda Quinlan, one of the three hosts of the “All Things LGBTQ” cable access program, has a new collection of poems, and Karen Mittelman, executive director of Vermont Arts Council, released a novel.
While the public personas of Quinlan and Mittleman champion others on their cable access program and running the state’s arts agency, these publications present a wonderful opportunity for them to be seen as the mature accomplished writers they are.
Quinlan’s “Chelsea Creek” (BrickHouse Books) is an exquisitely wrought collection of reminiscent poems from the author’s working-class upbringing and travels. Crystalline prose illuminates rough-hewn desolate lives interspersed with the tender fragility of friendships and escape.
Readers are invited to experience profound sense of place as the author writes about events and people throughout her life. Childhood memories, anger toward her ex-husband, raising two sons, loving women, and being a conflicted grandmother are all interwoven into this miraculous collection. The writing is grounded, without ornamentation, finely honed — a pleasure to read.
Mittelman’s novel “Gone Bolshevik” (Shires Press) also focuses on intergenerational family dynamics. Her fictional tale chronicles the unraveling of a family patriarch battling terminal cancer and his daughter’s coming to terms with the entropy in her own marriage while exploring how to best advocate for herself and her son with learning challenges.
The author’s deft collaging of father/daughter alternating chapters is compelling, catapulting readers into vividly described fraught situations. We careen alongside the characters seeking resolution. Particularly potent are the scenes grappling with hope, acceptance, and forgiveness at life’s end.
Quinlan will be reading her poetry Sept. 30 at The Lamp Shop in Burlington and Nov. 4 at Kellogg- Hubbard Library in Montpelier. Both events are at 7 p.m.
John R. Killacky, former executive director of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, is an artist and curator currently serving in the Vermont House of Representatives.
