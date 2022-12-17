LNT Stories

Lost Nation Theater, featuring 10 performers, will celebrate the winter solstice with “Stories for the Season” Wednesday at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. Pictured is the 2018 production.

 Courtesy Lost Nation Theater

The longest night of the year is a perfect time for stories. It’s dark — so dark — outside, but the night also is packed with the reassurance that light will start creeping back the very next day. Stories in all cultures celebrate this annual milestone and holidays of different faiths align with it.

On this year’s winter solstice, Wednesday, Dec. 21, Lost Nation Theater will present “Stories for the Season.” Native American songs to South African tales, Hannukah to O. Henry, Dr. Seuss to West African “talking drums” — the evening features dramatic readings of stories and poems and music from around the world.

