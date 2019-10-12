Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
VYO kicks offCOLCHESTER – The Vermont Youth Orchestra, under the direction of Edward Cumming, launches its 56th season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts.
Works by some of classical music’s most beloved composers appear in the VYO’s first concert of the season: Edvard Grieg’s famous incidental music, “Peer Gynt” Suite No. 2; Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky’s tone poem “Marche Slave,” and Overture for Orchestra by Polish female composer Grazyna Bacewicz. VYO senior violist Rowan Bauman Swain is the first featured soloist of the season, performing Rapsodie from Ernst Bloch’s “Suite Hébraïque.”
Swain is an 18-year-old violist from Charlotte. She made her concerto debut with the VYO in 2015, and has been a student at the Juilliard School Pre-College Division since 2013. Rowan began studying violin at age 4 with Kathy Post and viola at 11 with Stefanie Taylor, and has attended the Perlman Music Program Summer Music School since 2016, as well as participating in residencies in Sarasota, Florida and Tel Aviv, Israel.
For tickets or information, call 802-655-5030, or go online to www.vyo.org.
Animation FestivalLYNDONVILLE – The fifth annual Vermont Animation Festival will include workshops and screenings Friday, Oct. 18 at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus. The festival, the only such event in Vermont, is a collaboration between NVU and St. Johnsbury-based Catamount Arts and is free for the public.
The festival features a presentation at 7 p.m. at NVU’s Alexander Twilight Theatre by animator Dean Kalman Lennert, who will show work from his upcoming independent short film “Dear Anna Olson.”
Lennert teaches at the Maurice Kanbar Institute of Film & Television at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He was an animator on Blue Sky Studios’ 1998 Oscar-winning short film “Bunny” and 2002 Oscar-nominated feature “Ice Age.” He has contributed animation to shows and segments on the Nickelodeon Group’s Nick Jr. channel, “Sesame Street” and “Saturday Night Live,” among others.
Festival events in Room 131 at NVU’s Harvey Academic Center include:
- 1 p.m.: hand-drawn film workshop with NVU assistant professor and animation festival founder Robby Gilbert;
- 5:30 p.m.: stop-motion workshop with NVU animation and illustration student Electra Poulsen.
For more information, email emp12280@nvu.vsc.edu or go online to www.vermontanimation.org.
Animation and illustrationLYNDONVILLE — “’90s Reign,” an exhibit of work by students in Northern Vermont University’s Bachelor of Fine Arts animation and illustration program, will run Oct. 17-Nov. 14 at Quimby Gallery at NVU’s Lyndon campus. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The exhibit will feature work in different styles and media by NVU-Lyndon students Doug Kimball, Electra Poulsen and Meghan Smith. The exhibit reception and opening were rescheduled because of an illness.
The reception and exhibit are free for the public. Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; call 802-626-6487, or go online to https://northernbvermont.edu/events.
Artist Stephanie SeguinoJOHNSON — “Radical Empathy,” an exhibit that explores racial issues through photographs by Stephanie Seguino, will run Oct. 14-25 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus. The exhibit and a talk at the gallery by Seguino at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 are free for the public.
Seguino, a University of Vermont economics professor, has researched racial disparities in Vermont traffic policing. She co-authored the 2017 paper “Driving While Black and Brown in Vermont,” which examines the role of race in policing.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; call 802-635-1469, or go online to https://northernvermont.edu/julianscottgallery.
Carla Bley jazzHANOVER, N.H. – In the ’50s, Carla Bley dropped out of high school in California, headed for New York, and took a job as a cigarette girl at the jazz club Birdland so she could soak up the music. This led to a storied career in which she composed for and led big ensembles, such her sprawling 1971 avant-garde jazz-rock opera “Escalator Over the Hill” and bassist Charlie Haden’s Liberation Orchestra.
Now, at 82, the legendary composer, pianist and NEA Jazz Master still tenaciously pursues beautiful and interesting sound, mainly with her trio including British saxophonist Andy Sheppard and bassist Steve Swallow, the latter a musical colleague for 60 years and husband for 30. The Guardian(UK) described a recent performance by the trio as “weaving ecstasy, tumult and discovery. Every detail of this performance sounded crucial — that’s why the audience tuned in so closely.”
Both Bley’s small-group magic and big-band splendor will be on display when she performs with the Barbary Coast Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 pm, in Spaulding Auditorium of the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.
Bley and her trio share the bill with the Coast, which will perform some of Bley’s music for large ensemble, under the direction of Coast Director Taylor Ho Bynum and with the help of Bley’s daughter Karen Mantler, a jazz pianist and composer.
You can get better acquainted with Bley and her music in a free pre-concert talk by the trio and Bynum at 6:30 p.m. in the Russo Atrium, Hood Museum of Art.
For tickets or information, call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
