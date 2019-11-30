Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Lunchtime concertsMONTPELIER – Christ Church Episcopal has announced its December series of lunchtime concerts on Thursdays in the sanctuary at 64 State St. Each 45-minute performance begins at noon; a freewill donation is solicited for Central Vermont Refugee Action Network, currently sponsoring and hosting a South American family in Montpelier.
On Dec. 5, Katie Trautz, Rachel Rudi and Heidi Wilson perform traditional songs in three-part harmony, including shape-note hymns, Appalachian ballads, traditional Swedish songs and some originals.
On Dec. 12, Metalwerx , Vermont’s tuba/euphonium quartet, will make the historic sanctuary ring with the bright sound of brass, including some holiday favorites
On Dec. 19, Kathy Light and Rick Winston share klezmer music for the upcoming Hanukkah celebration and music from the Celtic traditions.
Admission is by donation; call 802-223-3631,or go online to www.christchurchvt.org. All are welcome to bring a bag lunch; coffee, tea (and sometimes cookies) will be provided provided.
Author Katherine PatersonHARDWICK – At 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, children’s author Katherine Paterson will be at The Galaxy Bookshop, signing copies of her new picture book, “The Night of His Birth.” Her version of the Christmas story focuses on the wonder of a newborn and the connection between a mother and her child.
Paterson is a prolific and award-winning writer for children. Her honors include two Newbery Medals (“Bridge to Terebitha” and “Jacob Have I Loved”), two National Book Awards (“The Great Gilly Hopkins” and “The Master Puppeteer”), the Laura Ingalls Wilder Medal, the Hans Christian Andersen Award, and the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. Paterson has published more than 40 books, including picture books, novels, essays, and a memoir. She lives in Montpelier.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533 or go online to https://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
Art for beesMONTPELIER – For the month of December, the Garage Cultural Center will be hosting a series of public events with a goal of bringing awareness to the plight of the honeybee and other pollinators.
“Let It Bee,” Dec. 6-Jan. 12, celebrates the work of three Vermont artists who work with encaustics, an ancient technique of adding pigmented colors to melted beeswax. From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, during Montpelier Art Walk, the artists will be on hand.
Dona Mara Friedman and Jan Sandman create colorful mixed media work by using this technique with their abstract paintings. These two artists share a similar sensibility in their use of color and artistic concepts.
Friedman said, “My paintings are dealing with planes of space that convey implied places of interest, beauty and wonder.”
Smith creates mixed media photography and through her use of materials and imagery she designs visual compositions. “My work has to have color, it has to flow, it has to explode, it should dance and sing, bring joy, sorrow or laughter to me. I weave a story into the creation of every piece I make,” she said
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment; call 802-738-3667, or go online to 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com.
Flip Fabrique’s ‘Blizzard’HANOVER, N.H. – Let it snow! The beauty and ferocity of winter is the subject of a new show by Flip Fabrique, one of the standout companies in Canada’s vibrant nouveau cirque scene.
“Blizzard” will have its U.S. premiere at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5 and 6, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 in The Moore Theater of the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.
Blending storytelling, theatricality, and athletic feats, “Blizzard” plays with a subject Canadians know well: winter. Live music underscores the visual effects, making for a madcap, poetic journey through the season.
Wrote the Dutch publication DeVerdieping Trouw about the world premiere of “Blizzard in July: “Juggling balls looked like snowballs, wind blowers sprayed snow, and during dance acts the acrobats/actors themselves seemed to swirl around like snowflakes … to the varied music: jazz, classical, singer-songwriter-like songs and modern. The acrobatic game of attracting and repelling between actors, on ropes in the air, or throwing together, was often disarming. The actors twisted high in the air … and they played nicely with gravity and confidence: to let yourself fall from high and to be taken care of by others without a safety net.”
Tickets are $20-$40, with a 40 percent discount for 18 and younger; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Chad Hollister BandJOHNSON – The Chad Hollister Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in the “Live From Dibden” music series at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus, at Dibden Center for the Arts,
The Vermont-based Hollister has opened for Bob Dylan, the late Tom Petty and Paul Simon and has played on stage with every Phish member. Hollister’s recent release is “Stop the World” on the Pacific Records label.
The “Live From Dibden” series focuses this fall on Vermont-grown Americana. The shows are streamed live at Facebook.com/dibdencenter and recorded for rebroadcast on Vermont PBS, which has promoted the series with the new Ken Burns documentary “Country Music.”
Tickets are $10; go online to https://northernvermont.edu/chadhollister.
Green Mountain SwingWATERBURY CENTER – Green Mountain Swing and Grange Hall Cultural Center invites you to “Swing Time! At The Grange Hall,” a dance party with a live big band, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Grange Hall Cultural Center. Green
Mountain Swing will play all night long for an evening of fun and dancing to a 17-piece live big band orchestra. No partner is necessary. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Light refreshments will be served.
Tickets are $20; for reservations, call 802-244-4168, or email grangehallcc@gmail.com. The Grange Hall Cultural Center is located at 317 Howard Ave.
Béla FleckBURLINGTON – The original Béla Fleck & the Flecktones come alive on the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts’ main stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Fleck, a groundbreaking banjoist and composer, has reconvened the original Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, the initial lineup of his combo. Their new record, “Rocket Science,” marks the first recording by the first fab four Flecktones in almost two decades, with pianist/harmonica player Howard Levy back in the fold alongside Fleck, bassist Victor Wooten, and percussionist/Drumitarist Roy “Futureman” Wooten.
“What I needed,” replied the banjo innovator when asked about the 1989 formation of Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, “were people that were kind of freaks. Each person had to be an equal or more, and that’s what made it work when I ran into these guys and we started playing together.”
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
