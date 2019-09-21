Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Four Shillings ShortEAST MONTPELIER — Four Shillings Short are coming to the Old Meeting House at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The band performs traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on over 30 world instruments including hammered and mountain dulcimer, mandolin, mandola, bouzouki, tin whistles, recorders, Medieval and Renaissance woodwinds, Native American flutes, North Indian sitar, charango, bowed psaltery, banjo, bodhran, guitar, ukelele, percussion, vocals and even a krumhorn.
The husband and wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland, and Christy Martin from California, have performed together since 1995. They tour in the United States and Ireland, are independent folk artists with 12 recordings, perform 150 concerts a year and live as the troubadours of old, traveling from town to town playing at music festivals, theaters and performing arts centers, folk and historic societies, libraries, museums and schools.
“The wavering, mystical tones of the sitar hover behind the Celtic melodies like a sari-wrapped ghost hovering over the moors. ... The duo brings an experimental spirit to traditional music, mixing Irish, Indian and American influences into a sound as multicultural as a UN meeting,” reported The Albuquerque Journal.
Admission is by donation ($15 suggested, 12 and younger free; call 802-249-0404, or email sevenshea@gmail.com. The Old Meeting House is at 1620 Center Road.
‘Gaze on This’ todayCALAIS — “Gaze on This,” choreographed by Cyndal Ellis and performed by Annie Hall and Ellis, will be presented on the grounds of the Kent Museum, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of a month-long art exhibit titled “revision.”
The dance piece explores the embodied effects of the social gaze and seeks to question the notions of self and other as cultural constructs. There is a reason Lady Justice is depicted blindfolded. We pass immediate judgment with our eyes, placing others in social categories or boxes. We speak volumes with our eyes. A loving gaze, a hateful sneer or a blank stare, can tell us where we stand socially from one moment to the next. How we gaze at or are gazed upon, can trigger immediate responses, physically and emotionally. How can we shift the ways in which we gaze from a tool for validating difference to a means of dissolving our notions of separation?
Admission is free; go online to www.kentscorner.org. The Kent Museum is at 7 Old West Church Road.
‘A Few Good Men’STOWE — Stowe Theatre Guild’s final show of the season, the compelling courtroom drama “A Few Good Men,” is centered on the court-martial of two Marines for the murder of a fellow soldier at Guantanamo Naval Base in Cuba.
Playwright Aaron Sorkin explores themes such as a moral code of conduct and taking action for what one believes to be the greater good. Although Sorkin could not foresee the current political landscape, with themes of civilian oversight of the military and the possibility for abuses of power, the characters, observations and situations are as relevant today as they were when he wrote this 30 years ago.
“A Few Good Men” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sept. 25-Oct. 12, at the Town Hall Theatre, upstairs in the Akeley Memorial Building at 67 Main St.
Tickets are $20 ($15 Sept. 26), $18 for students, $14 for 12 and younger); go online to www.stowetheatre.com.
Artist John MatuszSTOWE — “Recent Work” by John Matusz is on display at Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop through Oct. 26. An opening artist reception is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Inspired by a local collage show, Matusz has created a body of “raw” collage sculptures made from cardboard and ranging in size from 27 to 60 inches tall. Cardboard is a bit of a departure from the steel and stone Matusz traditionally works with and exhibits at his Waitsfield studio. As of late, sculptural collage is becoming his vehicle of self-expression. The body of work shown at Axel’s Gallery will be a mix of sculptural collages and his newest large-scale abstract drawings.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; call 802-244-7801, or go online to www.axelsgallery.com. Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop is at 5 Stowe St.
‘City of Others’HANOVER, N.H. — A vibrant new work of dance-theater reaches deep into the urban experiences of black Colombians, who remain a marginalized population in the country their ancestors first came to 500 years ago.
“The City of Others,” by Sankofa Danzafro, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 and 27, in The Moore Theater of the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.
In addition are two free events with the artists on Thursday, Sept. 26: a conversation with Sankofa Danzafro, director and choreographer Rafael Palacios at 6:30 p.m. and a dance party following the performance, which will include members of Mashrou’ Leila, who perform at The Hop on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Through movement vignettes danced by an electric young ensemble accompanied by live percussion, “The City of Others” unpacks the racial undercurrents of Colombia, a country home to Latin America’s second largest population of people of African descent. The vignettes themselves were created from the dancers’ own experiences growing up black in Colombia.
The New York Times called the show “exhilarating … (a) forward-looking use of tradition … (that) evokes an urban environment where resilience meets harsh realities.”
Tickets are $25-$40; call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
