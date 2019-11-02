Central Vermont Arts Preview

Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Boeing, Boeing’MORRISVILLE – “Drink up. We’re in for a bumpy night.” Sage advice from put-upon maid Berthe as Lamoille County Players brings a 1962 French bedroom farce to the stage in their 67th season with a production of “Boeing, Boeing.”
“Boeing, Boeing” is set in the 1960s, and centers on French bachelor Bernard, who has an apartment in Paris and is engaged to three stewardesses: New York-based Gloria, Italy-based Gabriella, and Germany-based Gretchen. When his friend Robert visits from Vermont, Bernard’s lifestyle begins to unravel.
Performances are Nov. 8-10 and 15-17 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at the historic Hyde Park Opera House.
Tickets are $18, $12 for students and seniors (all tickets $10 Nov. 10); call 802- 888-4507, or go online to www.lcplayers.com. The Opera House located at 103 Main St.
To be a Vermont artist
MONTPELIER – The Vermont Arts Council’s Spotlight Gallery presents “I am …,” a multimedia exhibition that explores what it means to be a Vermont artist. The show culminates the first year of the “I am a Vermont Artist” e-newsletter series, which documents how artists’ creative expressions reflect their experiences of ethnicity, gender identity, religion, disability or age.
“I am …” features the work of more than 20 artists and will include two-dimensional art as well as music and sound, spoken word, poetry, dance and movement within a digital compilation. The exhibit will open Friday, November 8, with an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. and will run through Dec. 20.
Prior to the opening reception, a panel discussion will be held at 4 p.m. at the Vermont History Museum at 109 State St. The conversation, moderated by Gander, will include: Christal Brown (dancer and choreographer), Toby MacNutt (disabled multidisciplinary artist, author, and teacher), Will Kasso (mural artist, educator, and community organizer), and Vera Longtoe Sheehan (Abenaki culture bearer, master artist, educator and activist). The panelists will explore the ways in which their own art forms and life experiences inform their work as Vermont artists.
Hours are: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org. The Spotlight Gallery is open to the public and located in the corridor and conference room of the offices at 136 State St.
Burg and Tasiopoulos
MONTPELIER – The T.W. Wood Art Gallery will open a new exhibit exhibit by Elliot Burg and Athena Tasiopoulos 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. The show will run Nov. 5-Jan. 3. An artist talk will be presented at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Burg is a freelance photographer from Middlesex. In 2018, he traveled to Havana to capture portraits and photograph musicians and dancers in the streets playing music and moving their bodies to the rhythms of salsa and reggaetón.
“Walking the back streets of Centro Habana by day and night, I felt as welcome as in any other place I’d ever been,” Burg said. “The people I met were unfailingly kind, and, in light of our two nations’ difficult history together, remarkably forgiving. With gratitude and admiration, I offer these portraits of los Cubanos in all their beauty, grace and exuberance.”
Tasiopoulos is a mixed-media collage artist and fine-art photographer. She currently resides in central Vermont and is represented by West Branch Gallery in Stowe.
“My imagination is continuously lured by the mystery of found photographs — ‘instant relatives’ discarded and forgotten in antique stores. It is as if these souls exist in an interesting sort of limbo — simultaneously trapped yet saved within the photograph,” Tasiopoulos said.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org. The gallery is located at 46 Barre St. in the Center for Arts & Learning.
Merz Trio with dance
BURLINGTON – The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival presents Merz Trio with dance soloist Caroline Copeland in FlynnSpace at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Extending chamber music’s boundaries, Merz Trio performs “Those Secret Eyes,” an original production. In a meditation on Lady Macbeth, text, dance, and lighting weaves into music by Brahms, Schumann, Verdi, Johannes Maria Staud, and Charlotte Bray.
Composed of players hailed as “impressive” (New York Times), “impeccable” (Fanfare Magazine), and praised for “a sense of joyful virtuosity” (South Florida Classical Review), Merz Trio has quickly emerged as a unique and award-winning ensemble, garnering the First Prize at the 2019 Fischoff Competition and the First Prize and Audience Prize at the 2018 Chesapeake Competition.
Tickets are $40; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.