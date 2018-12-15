‘A Winter’s Eve’
EAST MONTPELIER — “Stories for a Winter’s Eve” creates the magic and warmth of gathering around the fireplace with friends and family to share stories and songs of the season. Featuring original short stories by Vermont authors and songs by Vermont musicians Pete Sutherland and Patti Casey, this truly local production will grace the stage of the East Montpelier Old Meeting House Saturday, Dec. 22, for two shows, at 3 and 7 p.m.
Former Vermont Stage Company Artistic Director Mark Nash will be joined by actress Kathryn Blume to share funny, poignant, and heartwarming tales of friendship, generosity, and community — stories that remind us of the connections we feel during this special time of year. This year’s shows will feature stories by cast members Blume, Casey and Sutherland, and a new one from Stephen Kiernan. Refreshments will be available at intermission.
Tickets are $18, $15 in advance, $10 for 12 and younger; call 802-249-0404, or go online to www.oldmeetinghouse.org.
PipeDreams
RICHMOND — PipeDreams, Vermont’s professional flute quartet, presents its inaugural concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at the Richmond Free Library.
The hour-long holiday-themed program will feature flutes of all sizes — from piccolo to bass flute. A light reception will follow the concert. PipeDreams is made up of Vermont flutists Brooke Carleton, Berta Frank, Hilary Goldblatt and Laurel Ann Maurer.
Admission is by donation; call 802-881-9153, or email laurelflutemaurer@yahoo.com. Richmond Free Library is located at 201 Bridge St.
‘Stories for the Season’
MONTPELIER — At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, Lost Nation Theater artists will gather to present “Stories for the Season,” dramatic readings of stories from around the world, at City Hall Arts Center. The return of the light and the peaceful magic of this winter season are heralded in tales from a host of different traditions.
You’ll hear works from O’Henry, Hans Christian Anderson, Isaac Bashevis singer and even Dr. Seuss, alongside Native American, pagan and African legends, poems and myths — maybe even a Beatles tune or two.
Performers include Kim Allen Bent, Cher Laston, Michael Manion, Maura O’Brien, Mark S. Roberts and Kim Ward. They are joined by G. Richard Ames and actor-singer Carolyn Wesley.
Admission is free; call 802-229-0492, or go online to www.lostnationtheater.org.
‘The Nutcracker’
BURLINGTON — Vermont Ballet Theater is returning with its full- length production of The Nutcracker” ballet. Now performing exclusively at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, it has become a Christmas tradition for Vermont families. Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23.
All ages will be enthralled with VBT’s “Nutcracker.” From the spectacular start to the resounding conclusion, audience members will be drawn into the magic of Tchaikovsky’s beloved score as they take in the performances of VBT’s dancers, beautifully choreographed by company director Alexander Nagiba.
Sharing the stage this year will be VBT alumna Kyra Muttilainen and her partner Sam Epstein, performing the roles of the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier. Both are currently enrolled in Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.
For tickets, call 802-863-5966, or go online to www.flynntix.org. For information, visit www.vbts.org.
OrchestraPalooza
BURLINGTON — Over 200 Vermont Youth Orchestra Association (VYOA) musicians come together for OrchestraPalooza at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts.
Players from VYOA’s youngest string orchestra up through the flagship and most advanced ensemble perform a variety of masterpieces including works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorák and more. All performers take the stage together for a rousing finale, a highlight for audience and artist alike.
With a mission “to develop young people as artists, citizens, and leaders through the shared pursuit of musical excellence,” the VYOA offers musical training to students at every playing level. This season, over 300 musicians in grades 1-12 represent 60 elementary, middle and high schools and hail from 41 towns from across Vermont and neighboring states.
For more information, call 802-655-5030, or go online to www.vyo.org.
Winter gala concert
JOHNSON — The annual Northern Vermont University-Johnson Winter Gala concert, with performances by student choral groups and instrumentalists, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Dibden Center for the Arts on campus.
NVU-Johnson assistant professor of music Bethany Plissey leads the choral groups. The Northeast Kingdom Community Orchestra, based at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, will perform some selections at the concert. The orchestra is led by Jason Bergman, an NVU-Lyndon adjunct instructor who directs the strings program at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Tickets are $5 at the door; for information, call 802-635-1476, or email boxoffice@NorthernVermont.edu.
Solaris Vocal Ensemble
BURLINGTON — Solaris Vocal Ensemble presents holiday concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Charlotte United Church of Christ, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington. Artistic Director Dawn O. Willis will be joined by guest instrumentalist, Grammy-nominated Vermont flutist Karen Kevra.
The holiday-themed program, “Christmas with Solaris,” includes festive selections for mixed voices with flute, organ, and four-hand piano. Kevra, in addition to solo turns, joins the ensemble for Gustav Holst’s “Christmas Day,” and to premiere a stunning new arrangement of the beloved carol, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” by Vermont composer James Stewart. James is familiar to many as a regular host on Vermont Public Radio Classical. The performance also includes portions of Dvorak’s Mass in D major, plus seasonal works by Rachmaninoff, Robert DeCormier, David Dusing, Dale Warland and more.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students; go online to www.solarisensemble.org.
Student art exhibit
JOHNSON — The last exhibit this semester of work by students in the studio arts bachelor of fine arts program at Northern Vermont University-Johnson will run Dec. 17-21 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery on campus. The exhibit of work by senior Sam Reynolds of Highland Park, Illinois, opens with a reception, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. Reynolds focuses on painting and sculpture with his art.
For more information, go online to www.northernvermont.edu/JulianScottGallery.
