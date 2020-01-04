Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Trail of Tears’HANOVER, N.H. – In the 1830s, Federal Indian removal actions that became known as “The Trail of Tears” forced an estimated 100,000 Native Americans to relocate from the Southeastern United States to the West. Some 15,000 died on the journey. Among the survivors were ancestors of award-winning Cherokee actress, writer and activist DeLanna Studi.
Now Studi has created a solo show that revisits that genocidal Federal policy, as she unfurls an epic tale about walking with her father a 900-mile section of the trail. Studi will perform “And So We Walked” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.
The show is being presented in conjunction with a 10-day Hood Museum of Art residency by Native photographers Kali Spitzer (Kaska Dena) and Will Wilson (Diné). At 6:30 pm. Friday, there will be a free discussion about contemporary native arts by Spitzer, Wilson and Thomas Studi, Delanna Studi’s father and collaborator on “And So We Walked. Jami Powell,” the Hood’s curator of Native American Art, will be the moderator.
On an evocative stage set of wooden boards and a few plain furnishings, with a backdrop of wide cloth strips that capture projected images that help set the scenes, Studi recounts her journey along the same trail her great-great-grandparents took from their home in western North Carolina to Oklahoma, where Studi was raised.
Moving back and forth in time and voicing several dozen distinct characters, she recounts her childhood, her father’s experience in an Indian boarding school, the history of “The Trail of Tears,” and the people and situations she encounters on her journey—– by turns comic, mystical and always more than what they seem. Her career decisions to pursue an acting career, her vivid, prophetic dreams, and a furtive romance also play their part in the enthralling narrative.
So far seen in only a few select venues around the country, “And So We Walked” was called “intensely powerful” by Broadway World, and theater blogger Judy Nedry wrote: “Studi’s storytelling is magical … ‘And So We Walked’ is a journey of Biblical proportion.”
Tickets are $20 and up; call 603-646-3991, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Village Harmony AlumniMONTPELIER – The Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble, a world music choir of 16 voices led by Larry Gordon and Carl Linich, presents seven concerts around the region. Vermont dates are:
- Saturday, Jan. 4: Hardwick – Heartbeet, 218 Town Farm Road, 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 5: Montpelier – Christ Church Taplin Auditorium, 64 State St., 3 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 6: Burlington – College Street Congregational Church. 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7: Norwich – Unitarian Church, 320 US-5, 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8: Westminster West – Congregational Church, 7 p.m.
The program presents traditional harmony singing from throughout the world, as well as a set of Spanish Renaissance works. The repertoire includes songs from Caucasus Georgia, Bulgaria, Corsica and South Africa, contemporary and traditional American shape-note tunes and villancicos by Francisco Guerrero.
Village Harmony is an organization dedicated to the study, teaching and performance of harmony singing traditions from across the world, and sponsors an extensive program of traveling singing camps both in New England and abroad. The young alumni singers, ages 19-26, are all veterans of many years of these Village Harmony programs, including overseas tours in South Africa, Macedonia and Georgia.
Linich has been a scholar, teacher and performer of traditional Georgian polyphonic singing since 1990, and is a member of the Georgian Trio Kavkasia, and the Sardinian vocal quartet Tenores de Aterué. Gordon is the founder and co-director of Village Harmony and also the conductor of Onion River Chorus in Montpelier.
For information, email villageharmony@gmail.com.
‘Thank Our Farmers’MORRISVILLE – “Thank Our Farmers for the View” will be on exhibit in the Common Space Gallery at River Arts Jan. 7-Feb. 24. An opening reception and discussion with artists, farmers, and community members will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Admission is free but donations will support agriculture education in Lamoille County and the purchase of a no-till drill for the county’s farmers.
Lamoille County Conservation District, local artists, and high school students are partnering to present “Thank our Farmers for the View,” aimed to help bring awareness to the fragile beauty of Vermont’s agricultural landscape.
Local artists Jess Graham, Jennifer Hubbard, and Rett Sturman, as well as People’s Academy AP art & literature students came together to create their own renditions of Lamoille County Farms. These pieces will be displayed alongside photos of the farms, the farmers, and information about these local enterprises that have such a great impact on our landscape.
For more information, call 802-888-1261, or go online to www.riverartsvt.org.
Groundbreaking ‘Waitress’BURLINGTON – Tony-nominated Broadway hit “Waitress,” featuring original music and lyrics by seven-time Grammy-nominee Sara Bareilles and a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, comes to the Flynn Center for two nights on the main stage: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 8 and 9.
“Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of escaping her small town and rocky marriage. She pours her heart and her struggles into her pies, crafting desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life. In this tale of a young woman reasserting control over her own life, “Waitress” whips up “an empowering musical of the highest order” (Chicago Tribune) that is “sweet, sassy, and passionate” (New York Times).
Based on the 2007 film written and directed by Adrienne Shelly, “Waitress” opened in 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre and is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative roles — book, score, choreography, and direction.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
