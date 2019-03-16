Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Thoreau of the Adirondacks’
SHELBURNE – “Harold Weston: Freedom in the Wilds” will be on view at Shelburne Museum March 23 through Aug. 25. Dubbed “the Thoreau of the Adirondacks” by art historian and critic Helen Appleton Read (1887-1974), American modernist painter and social activist Harold Weston (1894-1972) was lauded during his lifetime by modernist artists, critics, and patrons. Drawing from extensive collections of the artist’s estate (the Harold Weston Foundation) as well as select public institutions and private lenders, this is the first museum exhibition to illuminate the links between the artist’s distinctive and lyrical written words with his prodigious body of work.
Taking inspiration from Weston’s art as well as his philosophical views on nature, the exhibit presents the artist’s early Adirondack views (1920-1923) and selections from the Stone Series (1968-1972) alongside sketchbooks, diaries, letters, and related ephemera that make a case for the connections between the human spirit, nature, and Weston’s art.
Writing in the preface to his book “Freedom in the Wilds: An Artist in the Adirondacks” (third edition 2008), Weston said, “I have been a devotee of the dews of the wilderness since childhood, and do not pretend to be without strong prejudices on its behalf.” While Weston balanced art making with a drive to advocate for humanitarian causes across the globe, it was his love of and close relationship with the Adirondack wilderness that defined much of his work.
For more information, go online to https://shelburnemuseum.org.
Celebrating Victor Jara
BARRE – An award-winning film, conversation with the producer, and live music will celebrate the life of Chilean musician and political activist Victor Jara at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the historic Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St.
Written and produced by UVM economics teacher John Summa, “The Resurrection of Victor Jara” chronicles the life and untimely death of the theater director, musician, activist, and teacher known as “the Bob Dylan of South America.” A leader of the Nuevo Cancionero (“New Songbook”) movement, Jara joined folk-based music with socially committed lyrics to help inspire movements for social change in Latin America, Portugal, and Spain during the 1970s and 1980s. At age 42, however, following the 1973 coup against Chile’s socialist president Salvador Allende, Jara was arrested, tortured and assassinated by usurping president Augusto Pinochet’s military. His body, shot 44 times, was dumped in the street.
Featuring Jara’s wife Joan, along with musicians including Bono, Pete Seeger, Holly Near, and Arlo Guthrie, the film was named Best Latin Documentary at the 2016 Sunscreen Film Festival. It also received the Vermont International Film Foundation’s 2015 Ben & Jerry’s Award.
Comparing Jara to Seeger and Woody Guthrie, Summa says, “Victor transcends politics. You don’t have to like the politics associated with Victor to love him.”
Summa will answer questions after the film. He will be followed by a performance by the Vermont-New York group Los Pimientos. Inspired by Jara, Los Pimientos plays both Jara’s songs and other Nuevo Cancionero music.
Tickets are $15, $12 for students and seniors, at the door or online at http://oldlaborhall.org.
Mud Season Variety
RANDOLPH – Chandler Center for the Arts revived the community event known as the Mud Season Variety Show last season after a several-year hiatus and it was so immensely re-enjoyed that it’s happening again. The fun begins at 7 p.m Friday, March 22, on the main stage.
Enjoy talented folks from nine communities throughout the Randolph region and even Lebanon N.H., as they serve up classical piano solos, storytelling, line dancing, hilarious comedy, clogging, improv comedy, dramatic reading, top level whistling, and much singing – jazz, rock, pop, blues bluegrass, indie, folk, and country – including some original compositions.
Longtime participant Steve Augustus will emcee, along with sidekick funny lady Shari Dutton.
For reserved tickets or information, call 802-728-6464, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Flynn comedy
BURLINGTON – Founded in 2005 by Josie Leavitt, the Flynn Theatre’s comedy series, Stand Up, Sit Down, and Laugh, continues in FlynnSpace at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, with a lineup of both emerging and established comedians.
Tracy Dolan was recently featured in New York’s She Devil Comedy Festival and Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival. Joe Gringas has performed all over Vermont, New England and in New York City. Five-time winner of the Seven Daisies for Best Comic, Leavitt was co-owner of the Flying Pig Bookstore for 20 years. Mule is a native Vermonter who uses standup comedy to riff on the funny day-to-day life. Corey Richardson is a local storyteller and stand-up comic.
Tickets are $12; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome, or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Poet Jessica Care Moore
JOHNSON – Poet, performance artist and producer Jessica Care Moore will give a spoken word performance at 7 p.m. March 21 at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. The event, at Stearns Student Center Performance Space, is free for the public.
The Detroit-based Moore is CEO of Moore Black Press, executive producer of Black Women Rock! and founder of the literacy-focused Jess Care Moore Foundation.
For more information, call 802-635-1408.
Bryans’ legacy
JEFFERSONVILLE – Bryan Memorial Gallery presents its 2018 – 2019 Legacy Collection, through March 31, featuring 20 living artists whose works continue the legacy of Alden Bryan, founder of the gallery, and Mary Bryan in whose honor the gallery was founded.
Each year, Bryan Memorial Gallery awards representation in its East Gallery to artists whose work continues the life’s work of the Bryans. The collection includes artists who have won the prior year’s gallery awards and artists whose work has found particular favor with the gallery’s guests, as determined through artwork sales in 2017.
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment; call 802-644-5100, or go online to www.bryangallery.org. Bryan Memorial Gallery is located at 180 Main St.
Design exhibit
LYNDONVILLE – The annual high school design competition exhibit will run March 22-25 at Quimby Gallery in Harvey Academic Center at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. The exhibit, and an awards ceremony and reception at 4 p.m. Friday, March 22, are free for the public.
The exhibit will feature work by teams from schools around Vermont that create a poster to promote next year’s design contest. NVU-Lyndon students will judge the work, and prizes will be given to the first, second and third-place winners. One student also will receive a $250 scholarship to NVU-Lyndon.
Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; go online to http://northernvermont.edu.
‘Wood Burning’
TUNBRIDGE – “Wood Burning,” a solo show of paintings and wood-burned art by artist Tom Ball will be on display at the Tunbridge Public Library until May 3. There will be an opening reception 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, free and open to the public.
Ball is an owner of Tatunka Tattoo on the green in South Royalton. He has been tattooing for nearly 30 years in the Upper Valley. Ball retired as a registered nurse after working 30 years at White River Junction VA Medical Center.
Ball is an avid wood burner and painter. And he also loves to do dry-stone work. Some of his art reflects his immense tattooing talent and he enjoys doing custom art for patrons.
For information, call 802-889-9404. The library is located on 289 Route 110 in the center of the village, across from the Post Office.
