‘Mamma Mia!’
STOWE – Stowe Theatre Guild will present the smash-hit musical “Mamma Mia!” based on the songs of ABBA, Aug. 21-Sept. 7 at Town Hall Theater inside the Akeley Memorial Building, 67 Main St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.
Tickets are $20, $18 for students, $14 for 12 and younger; call 802-253-3961 or email tickets@stowetheatre.com. Thursday, Aug. 22, special discount night with all tickets $15.
Vermont authors
HARDWICK – Two Vermont authors who have each published a new book this summer will visit The Galaxy Bookshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, for a lively conversation about writing along with readings from their respective novels.
Miciah Bay Gault, coordinator of the Vermont Book Award and a teacher in the Vermont College of Fine Arts’ (VCFA) Writing and Publishing Program, will share her debut novel, “Goodnight Stranger,” a contemporary gothic mystery set on an island off of Cape Cod. Ann Dávila Cardinal, director of Recruitment for the VCFA, will discuss her second young-adult novel, “Five Midnights,” a thriller with supernatural undercurrents.
“Goodnight Stranger” is Gault’s first book. Her fiction and essays have appeared in The New York Times’ Modern Love column, Tin House, LitHub, the anthology “Contemporary Vermont Fiction,” and other publications. she lives in Montpelier with her husband and three children.
Cardinal’s stories have appeared in several anthologies, including “A Cup of Comfort for Mothers” and “Sons and Women Writing the Weird” and she contributed to the “Encyclopedia Latina: History, Culture, And Society in the United States” edited by Ilan Stavans. Her essays have appeared in American Scholar, Vermont Woman, AARP, and Latina magazines. She lives in Vermont, needle-felts tiny reading creatures, and cycles four seasons a year.
Admission is free; call 802-472-5533 or go online to http://galaxybookshop.com. The Galaxy Bookshop is located at 41 S. Main St.
Mad River crafts
WAITSFIELD – The 49th annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair at Kenyon’s Field, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, is a rain or shine event with 105 juried artists, four bands, food court (including craft cocktails and local beer), free kids’ bounce house, door prizes, seated massage, and workshops and demonstrations throughout the weekend. It’s a destination event for the entire family, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two-thirds of the activities will be under a tent. The event benefits Valley Players Theater. It’s a great weekend to browse handmade items and meet the artists.
Three bands are returning from last year: Green Mountain Swing and Phineas Gage will perform Saturday, and Sunday morning’s performance is by Colleen Mari & Friends. New this year on Sunday afternoon is Dan and Co. (aka the Harwood Union Assembly Band) who recently entertained a huge crowd at the Warren Store on July Fourth.
The food court includes wood-fired pizza, lemonade and smoothies, hamburgers, chicken wraps and other sandwiches, vegetarian offerings, hand-cut French fries, ice cream and homemade desserts. Mad River Distillers and Collaborative Brewing Co. will offer local libations to adults 21 and older in an area near the food court and music tent.
Check out the creative talents of your neighbors, including Barbara Korecki of KMBK8 from East Montpelier, metal artist Christian Schoenig from Barre, Phyllis Chase of Maiden Vermont Ts from Calais, and Jan Lloyd of Rocket Leathercraft from Plainfield.
Smartphone photography workshops (free) are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days with Elena Kendall-Aranda. Mary Anderson of Loominations of Vermont will do weaving demonstrations on a four-harness floor loom throughout the weekend. If you have a half hour and pay a small fee you can weave your own dishcloth with her help. (Sign up at loominations@gmail.com.)
Admission is $5 (12 and younger free) at the gate; for more information, go online to www.madrivercraftfair.com.
Hagopian, Gerry exhibits
JOHNSON – Works by internationally known Lamoille County artist Philip Hagopian and Cecil Gerry, a student in the master of fine arts program at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, will be featured in exhibits that open this month at NVU-Johnson. The exhibits and gallery receptions are free for the public.
“Sequel,” an exhibit of Hagopian’s multimedia paintings, will run Aug. 26-Sept. 20 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at Dibden Center for the Arts. The reception will be 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Hagopian has exhibited widely in New England, New York and Armenia.
“Organized Chaos,” which will feature installations of Gerry’s acrylic paintings, prints and sculpture, will run Aug. 26-Sept. 15 at the Visual Arts Center. The reception will 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4. The Vermont artist earned a bachelor of fine arts degree at Johnson State College, now NVU-Johnson.
For more information, call 802-635-1469, or go online to www.northernvermont.edu/julianscottgallery.
Arts on the Green
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Arts Collective is presenting a daylong celebration of the arts in central Vermont on Labor Day weekend. The Chelsea Arts on the Green Market and Festival will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and end at 3 p.m.
The North Common in historic Chelsea Village, will be filled with art and local food vendors. Music will be performed by Arabalon of Concord, New Hampshire, a West African drumming ensemble; Out on a Limb, playing Hank to Hendrix in the “newgrass” tradition; and Chelsea’s own, Hen of the Woods, an all-female trio featuring a variety of covers and originals with three-part harmonies and smiling faces.
This year, the Family Tent will feature storyteller Jools Skeet, and artist-led activities throughout the day for the whole family, including a community mosaic project.
For information, call North Common Arts, 802-685-4699, or email chelseaartscollective@gmail.com.
LEGO Exhibit
LYNDONVILLE – An annual exhibit of artwork made with interlocking LEGO plastic pieces will be displayed Aug. 26-30 at Quimby Gallery at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
Teams and individuals from around the area submit their creations in a competition, and the winners receive prizes. The exhibit is free for the public.
LEGO creations by children 5 and older and adults will be accepted 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the gallery in Harvey Academic Center. The awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Quimby Gallery is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; call 802.626.6487, or go online to www.northernvermont.edu/events.
