Gospel choir concerts
Joined by guest artist Lloyd Dugger, the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir will perform a pair of concerts, one at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Barre’s First Presbyterian Church, and another at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Bethany Church in Montpelier.
The choir will be collecting mittens and gloves at each concert for Good Samaritan Haven, which runs a winter shelter at the Bethany Church in Montpelier in addition to shelters in Barre.
Dugger is well known to central Vermonters, having lived in Montpelier for many years while leading bands at Montpelier High School and U-32, and maintaining a busy concert schedule. Dugger and his family relocated to Massachusetts in 2016.
“We’re excited to have Lloyd return to central Vermont and to the choir for these concerts,” said longtime Artistic Director John Harrison, of Plainfield. “A professional singer and musician with a passion for gospel music, Lloyd has deep family and community roots here.”
Formed in 1994, the choir is dedicated to singing gospel music in the African-American tradition, as well as music inspired by the tradition. The choir is accompanied by a full band comprised of local professional musicians.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested, $25 for families); call 802-778-0881, or go online to https://vtgospel.com.
Youth Symphony
BARRE — The Green Mountain Youth Symphony Fall Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Barre Opera House, will showcase all three orchestras. The Repertory, Concert and Senior orchestras will each perform their own musical offerings. The Repertory Orchestra is under the baton of Paul Perley, with Concert and Senior orchestras under Artistic Director Bob Blais.
The Repertory Orchestra will be joined by special guest Tom Frink on clarinet to enhance its celebration of Eastern European music. The Concert Orchestra’s musical offerings include pieces whose melodies will be familiar to the audience, even if their titles are not. The Senior Orchestra will present an all-Elgar program featuring the Cello Concerto played by senior soloist Maxwell Hughes of Montpelier.
Admission is by donation ($15, $12 for seniors, $5 for students, under 5); for information, go online to www.gmys-vt.org.
Noontime concerts
MONTPELIER — Christ Church Episcopal will present its Advent series of lunchtime concerts on Thursdays in the sanctuary at 64 State St. Each 45-minute performance begins at noon; all are welcome to bring a bag lunch. Coffee, tea (and sometimes cookies) are provided. A free will donation is solicited to support the commission of a new stained glass window from a local artist.
— Dec. 6: Anima Vocal Ensemble: “Songs of Mary”
— Dec. 13: Wilhelm and Friends with organist Lynnette Combs
— Dec. 20: Harpist Judi Byron
For information, call 802-223-3631, or go online to www.christchurchvt.org.
Solstice stories
ROCHESTER – Bald Mountain Theater presents “Krampusnacht: Stories of Light and Dark” for the Winter Solstice at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Spice Studio.
This one-night event highlights the dual nature of the season: the long, dark night full of tension and fear and longing, and the glimmering hope of a new day and positive change to come. An eclectic mix of original material and seasonal traditions from around the world, the show will be presided over by Krampus himself, the dark companion of St. Nicholas who punishes naughty children in European folklore.
“There will be short stories by local authors, folktales from Russia and Iceland, poems, a musical blend of the traditional and the wholly new, and colorful, costumed characters sprinkled throughout from the more pagan and lesser-known Christmas traditions,” says story curator Killian White.
Tickets are $10 and available at the door; for information, go online to www.baldmountaintheater.org. Spice Studio is located at 482 South Main St.
Fiddle Orchestra
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra, under the direction of David Kaynor, will perform its annual Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Unitarian Church at 130 Main St.
The guest soloists will be Sarah Hotchkiss with John Mowad. The program will include traditional and contemporary fiddle tunes as well as tunes composed by Kaynor and Mowad.
The VFO will also perform a benefit concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Green Mountain Gospel Chapel in Randolph to benefit the Randolph Senior Center.
Admission is by donation; for information, go online to www.vermontfiddleorchestra.org.
The Front
MONTPELIER — The Front celebrates the opening of “Show 29” 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. The exhibition, running through Jan. 20, will feature recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont-based contemporary artists. The opening reception is free and open to the public, with live music from Jay Saffran.
Gallery hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 802-552-0877, or go online to www.thefrontvt.com. The Front is located 6 Barre St.
Keigwin + Company
BURLINGTON — Renowned contemporary dance troupe Keigwin + Company bring “Places, Please!” to FlynnSpace at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8.
Longtime collaborators Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott take audience members on a zany trip brimming with playfulness and anxiety from life behind the scenes. Set backstage during the final moments before the curtain rises, “Places, Please!” is a cabaret-style performance featuring a dance fanatic’s dream music score, from Broadway classics to contemporary classical music to ‘80s pop hits. The result is a buzz-worthy cocktail of biting satire, quick-witted physical comedy and gentle moments of deep pathos — celebrating the duo’s exuberant and dynamic relationship that served as Keigwin + Company’s foundation during its formative years.
Tickets are $30; call 802-86-FLYNN (802-863-5966), or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Theater auditions
SOUTH POMFRET — BarnArts will be holding auditions for “The Clean House” by Sarah Ruhl 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Grange Theatre. Rehearsals begin in January.
The casting calls for five actors — four female and one male — all 45-65 years of age, aside from the female lead, Matilde, who will be cast as 20-45 years of age. Matilde is an immigrant from Brazil, and actors auditioning for Matilde will need familiarity with Portuguese. “The Clean House” will be directed by Abigail Bower of East Barnard.
For information, call 802-234-1645, email info@barnarts.org, or go online to www.barnarts.org.
Cirque Mechanics
HANOVER, N.H. — “42ft – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels” is the latest invention of Cirque Mechanics, coming to: Burlington’s Flynn Center main stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at The Moore Theater, Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
At the center of every circus is a 42-foot ring full of thrills, laughs and excitement. In “42ft – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels,” the company dares us to leap into the circus ring to experience the endurance of this evolving art form.
The show’s unique mechanical interpretation of the traditional and its story full of the reality and lore of the historic one-ring circus create a welcoming place, much like a big top, where we can be amazed. The action in “42ft” is displayed with theatricality and a modern sensibility, showcasing a galloping mechanical metal horse and a rotating tent frame for strongmen, acrobats and aerialists.
Spectacle Magazine hailed it as “the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil.”
Burlington tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (802-863-5966), or go online to www.flynncenter.org. Hanover tickets are $18-$40, $13-$18 for 18 and younger; call 603-646-2422, or go online to hop.dartmouth.edu.
