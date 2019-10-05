Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Logger returns
WATERBURY CENTER – Grange Hall Cultural Center will present Rusty DeWees as The Logger in his “Tiny Town Hall Tour,” performing comedy, music and stories for two nights, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12.
Actor, comedian and burgeoning musician, DeWees will share his one-man, blue-collar comedy show meets “A Prairie Home Companion.” It’s been referred to as a uniquely modern, yet old-time traditional evening of entertainment, for all ages, longtime fans and first timers.
DeWees says “for ‘The Tiny Town Hall Tour’ I’ll perform an all-new set of comedy and a strong poignant piece that Vermont farmers will especially understand. I’ll throw in a classic Logger piece or two, sing, play guitar, and of course there’ll be crowd work, so don’t come late … or sneeze, if you don’t want to be in the show.
“Got me a 1967 Martin D-28, so come hear its beauty at the Grange Hall CC.” he adds. “Show up on a lawn or farm tractor, get in free. One person per tractor with a pre-reservation.”
Tickets are $22 (limited seating); call 802-244-4168, or go online to https://sevendaystickets.com.
Wood and Belsher
BARRE – Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher, Celtic musicians from Prince Edward Island, will be back by popular demand for a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday Oct. 13, at the Barre Elks Lodge, 10 Jefferson St. Proceeds from the concert benefit the Building Fund of the First Congregational Church of Berlin.
For more than two decades, fiddler Wood has impressed audiences all across Canada, as well as in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia. Highlights include TV guest appearances with Shania Twain on “David Letterman” and “Good Morning America,” Carnegie Hall with Irish legends The Chieftains, and as a featured performer on CBC’s Canada Day on Parliament Hill.
Guitarist Belsher has been entertaining audiences in Canada and around the world for more than 40 years. As accompanist and featured vocalist with Prince Edward Island fiddlers Richard Wood and Cynthia MacLeod, Gordon has toured extensively across Canada, in the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Japan and Australia.
Tickets are $15, $10 for children under 10, will be available at the door, or in advance by calling 802-229-9504.
Chamber Music Society
STOWE – Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society will begin its second season at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. The intimacy of the setting allows for a direct connection between the audience and musicians. The season’s concerts are:
- Sunday, Oct. 13: “Occupied Berlin,” 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 18: “Beethoven’s 250th,” 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 16: “Intimate Letters,” 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 28: “Voices of Women,” 7 p.m.
For “Occupied Berlin,” the season opener, Oct. 13, cellist and Artistic Director Jia Kim will be joined by pianist Henry Kramer; violinist Christel Lee; and Evan Premo, Vermont double bass player and composer. The program is inspired by the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago, when Leonard Bernstein gathered musicians from France, England, Russia and America — the four countries that occupied Berlin after the war.
Selections will include Elgar’s Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1, Allegro; Arensky’s Piano Trio, movement three: Elegia; Saint-Saens’ Piano Trio No. 1 F major, movements one through 4 (Allegro vivace, Andante, Scherzo, Allegro); and Vermont artist and composer Evan Premo with his pieces “Reflection,” “Artemis” and a new piece for bass and cello.
Tickets are $37, $140 for subscriptions; call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
Black Violin
JOHNSON – The duo Black Violin will perform its fusion of classical music and hip-hop at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus. The concert, at Dibden Center for the Arts, is the first of four concerts this fall in a collaboration between NVU and the KCP Presents series of Catamount Arts, based in St. Johnsbury. Concerts are also scheduled at NVU’s Lyndon campus.
Black Violin, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is composed of Wil Baptiste on viola and Kev Marcus on violin. They met while attending high school at Dillard Center for the Arts in Fort Lauderdale. Black Violin has collaborated with Kanye West, Aerosmith, the late Tom Petty and others. The duo played at President Barack Obama’s Kids’ Inauguration Ball in 2013.
Tickets are $28.50-$48.50; go online to www.catamountarts.org. For more information, call 802-635.1476, or visit http://northernvermont.edu/events.
Garifuna culture celebrated
BURLINGTON – Bringing with them the irresistible, groove-heavy sounds of Garifuna culture, the Garifuna Collective comes to FlynnSpace at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Members of the Garifuna Collective have been making music together for more than 20 years, and their latest record, “Aban,” reflects the spirit of unity and self-sufficiency that has kept this Afro-Indigenous people, language and culture alive and fighting in the Caribbean and Central America for over 300 years.
In recent years, the band has been experimenting with new Garifuna rhythms, recording concepts, and even some “organic electronic” music and dub techniques. Aban breaks loose to redefine Garifuna music for a new generation, while maintaining strong roots to traditional concepts and identity.
Tickets are $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
A musical sandwich
HANOVER, N.H. – One of the joys of witnessing a string quartet performance is the drama, as the four players alternately converse, argue, confess, woo, sob and console — all of it through music.
No foursome offers more musical drama than the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which performs at Dartmouth College’s Hopkins Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, its third Hop appearance. Celebrating its 30th year, the St. Lawrence is known for intellectually and emotionally charged performances distinguished by “flexibility, dramatic fire and … a hint of rock ’n’ roll energy”(Los Angeles Times). The Washington Post called them “fearless musicians whose spontaneity stretches past conventional interpretation and probes the music’s imaginative limits.”
Also, you can get to know the quartet and what they’ll be playing at a free pre-concert talk with Hop Director Mary Lou Aleskie at 6:30 p.m. in the Top of the Hop.
At the Hop, the quartet performs one of their renowned programmatic “sandwiches”: two works by living composers sandwiched between two quartets by the father of the string quartet, Haydn. The ensemble will serve up commissioned works by John Adams and Osvaldo Golijov, sandwiched between Haydn quartets.
Tickets are $30-$55 (40 percent discount for 18 and younger); call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
