The Will Patton Ensemble
PLAINFIELD – The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House will present The Will Patton Ensemble, the next concert in their 2019 series, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Opera House on Route 2.
Combine a jazz/choro mandolinist with a symphony violinist who also plays bluegrass and hot swing; add a string bass player who came of age working the Chicago blues clubs with the likes of Howlin’ Wolf and Buddy Guy and a lifelong guitarist equally at home with flatpicking fiddle tunes and fiery Gypsy jazz solos; spice it all up with a with a first-call jazz/Brazilian percussionist; stir in a little rock ’n’ roll attitude and season for 20 years in small clubs and large concert halls — and you get some idea of the music of the Will Patton Ensemble.
Led by renowned jazz mandolinist Will Patton, the band deftly blends these many musical genres into a seamless whole, focusing on high-energy improvisation and group interaction.
“The Hyde Park Opera House was held spellbound by the Will Patton Ensemble last night. … The group, which plays a wonderful combination of old Europe gypsy music, fused with tight jazz progressions and wonderful soloing by all the members, brought the house to its feet,” wrote Steve Ames in the Morrisville News and Record.
Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors, $5 for students; call 802-498-3173, or go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
McDermott replaces Uchida
HANOVER, N.H. – Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott – “one of the great American pianists of her generation” (Philadelphia Inquirer) – will replace Mitsuko Uchida in a performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Hopkins Center. Due to illness and at the recommendation of her doctor, Uchida has regretfully canceled that performance.
McDermott makes her Hop debut playing the Bach/Busoni Chaconne, BMV 1004’; Brahms’ Drei Intermezzi, Op. 117, and Schubert’s Sonata in B Flat, D 960.
With a career spanning 25 years including as 24 years an artist member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, McDermott is a consummate artist with over 100 concerts a year in a combination of solo recitals, concerti and chamber music. She regularly performs at festivals across the United States including Spoleto, Mainly Mozart, Sante Fe, La Jolla Summerfest, Mostly Mozart, Newport, Caramoor, Bravo, Chamber Music Northwest, Aspen, Music from Angelfire, and the Festival Casals in Puerto Rico, among others.
For tickets or information, call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
Van Cliburn winner
ST. JOHNSBURY — Daniel Hsu, prizewinner in the celebrated Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will perform a solo recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at South Church Hall, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
At the 2017 Cliburn Competition, Hsu had the unusual honor of winning in three different categories: the Bronze Medal in Solo Performance, the Best Performance in Chamber Music, and the Best Performance of a New Work. His St. Johnsbury appearance will include works of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt and more.
Tickets are $18, $16 for seniors, $6 for students and those on a budget (ask for the special rate); call 802-748-7135, or go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org.
Ballet Hispánico
LYNDON CENTER – KCP Presents is ending its 2018-19 season with a performance and workshop by Ballet Hispánico, one of the nation’s premier Latino dance organizations. For nearly 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been a gem of the New York dance scene, bringing communities together to explore Latino culture through dance.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, Ballet Hispánico dance masters will teach a Community Latin Social Dance Workshop at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Black Box Theater. At 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, the company will perform two shows at Lyndon Institute.
Known for their bold, technically accomplished, and eclectic brand of contemporary dance, Ballet Hispánico was founded by National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the company, whose vision of artistic excellence, social equity, cultural identity and high quality arts education for all drives its programs.
For tickets or information, call Catamount Arts, 802-748-2600, or go online to www.kcppresents.org.
Vermont Vaudeville
HARDWICK – Take 1,000 jugglers, clowns, musicians and eccentrics of all kinds, put them in a jar and over time the best will rise to the top. And where exactly is that top? Well, it’s the Hardwick Town House, where Vermont Vaudeville presents … “The Cream of the Crop!”
This award-winning variety show features world-touring circus acts, musicians, and comedians, as well as gallons upon gallons of local flavor. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 2-4, and 2 p.m. for the Saturday matinee, May 4.
Vermont Vaudeville has presented a brand new show every six months at the Hardwick Town House since May 2009. The core company creates new material with re-occurring characters, writes original songs, and goes out on a limb with improvisation-based pieces. Their work earned them a Seven Daysies Award in 2018 in the category of “Best Comedy Troupe.” But, it’s the guest acts that keep the audience wondering, “What will happen next?”
This spring 2019 show features clown school sweethearts Coventry and Kaluza. Both are graduates of the Clown Conservatory at the San Francisco Circus Center.
Tickets are $18, $9 for kids, with discounts for the matinee and Thursday show; go online to www.vermontvaudeville.com.
Low Lily in concert
RANDOLPH – Chandler Center for the Arts’ Live and Upstairs! Series is still alive, with one more performance in their 2018-19 season. Folk-Celtic-American roots-oriented group Low Lily will perform in the Upper Gallery at Chandler Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26.
With a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds contemporary. Their cohesive sound comes naturally for musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and onstage for almost two decades. Setting down roots in Brattleboro, the band has crafted a signature sound that they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the U.K., garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two New England Music Award nominations.
Low Lily musicians are Liz Simmons, vocals and guitar; Flynn Cohen, vocals, mandolin, and guitar; and Lissa Schneckenburger, vocals and fiddle. Folk Radio UK sums up their performance acumen: “Refreshing and uplifting — in short, it’s an absolute stunner.”
For tickets or information, call 802-728-6464, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Hot Brown Honey
BURLINGTON – Australian burlesque troupe Hot Brown Honey brings its fiery, stereotype-smashing political cabaret to the Flynn Center main stage at 8 p.m. Friday, April 26.
Packing a punch of hip-hop politics, the Honeys make audiences laugh, cry, clap and buzz. This stellar posse of phenomenal women makes noise as they defiantly smash stereotypes and remix the system. Fighting the power never tasted so sweet.
Produced by the internationally renowned Briefs Factory, Hot Brown Honey features a bevy of powerful and talented First Nations women from Aboriginal Australian, Samoan, Tongan, Maori, Indonesian and South African backgrounds who are dead set on calling out the patriarchy, shattering preconceptions of color and having a riotous time doing it. This neo-burlesque collective perform a full-throttle show accompanied by a pounding soundtrack spun by Queen Bee Busty Beatz, from atop her glowing hive.
Tickets start at $15; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
‘Pirates of Penzance’
JOHNSON – The Northern Vermont University-Johnson Performing Arts Department will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera “The Pirates of Penzance” April 25-28 at Dibden Center for the Arts on campus. Performances start at 7 p.m. April 25-27 and 2 p.m. April 28. Montpelier opera singer and adjunct NVU-Johnson voice instructor Erik Kroncke will direct the production.
Admission is $10; call 802-635-1476, or email boxoffice@NorthernVermont.edu.
