Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Musique de Paris’
PLAINFIELD – The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House will present “Musique de Paris” at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Scrag Mountain Music co-directors Mary Bonhag and Evan Premo will join forces with Annemieke Spoelstra McLane and Jeremiah McLane to present an eclectic concert of music inspired by Parisian salons and cafés.
“Evan, Annemieke, Jeremiah, and I have been meeting and rehearsing,” Bonhag said. “The program has turned out to be transporting us to Parisian salons and cafés.”
The program includes a wide variety of styles and genres, including music by Fauré, Debussy, Couperin, Katherine Balch, Frank Proto and others. Balch is a young, contemporary composer who has written for voice and bass, perfect for this performance; Proto (b. 1941) is a composer and double bassist. The concert will also include a suite of Renaissance dances and a set of music from Parisian cafés.
“We are incredibly delighted that these four fantastic musicians have teamed up for this performance,” says Steven Light, events coordinator for the Plainfield Opera House. “We’ve wanted Mary and Evan to perform at the Opera House since we started our annual concert series and this year it’s working out beyond our wildest dreams. To have Annemieke and Jeremiah join them will be incredible.”
Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors, $5 for students; call 802-498-3173, or go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
Sunday Bach
MONTPELIER – The Vermont Chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents “A Bach Organ Marathon,” starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St. The instrument, a Karl Wilhelm two-manual organ built in 1972 in the North German style of the late 1600s, is suited for the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, as are the acoustics in the neo-Gothic plaster-on-stone sanctuary.
Come for as long as you like. Piano students, playing the organ for the first time, begin the marathon. Organists include Mark Howe (with a youth choir from St. Paul’s), Lynnette Combs, Fred DeHaven, Jenny Bower and others. There will also be remarks on Bach by Willem Lange, VPR commentator and Times Argus/Rutland Herald contributor.
Admission is free, but donations will be given to the Montpelier public schools music scholarship fund. For more information, call Lynnette Combs, 802-371-5066, or email homeplacegirl@gmail.com.
‘King Lear’
BURLINGTON – One of the oldest established touring Shakespeare theater companies in the world, Actors From the London Stage gives “King Lear” life anew in FlynnSpace at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 28-30, co-presented with the University of Vermont Lane Series. Please note: Tickets for this performance are currently unavailable. Patrons are encouraged to check with the box office closer to the day of show for more availability.
A kingdom divided, a plight into madness: King Lear’s principal question — “Who is it that can tell me who I am?” — remains an unanswered and disruptive one four centuries after Shakespeare’s debut of this masterpiece tragedy. Each actor takes on two or three major roles and several minor ones. As there is no director for AFTLS plays. Each performer is tasked with engaging in a deeper collaboration with their fellow performers, taking cues from the text to draw out the magic and power of the Bard’s revered lines.
Tickets are $35, $31 for students; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
‘Deployed’ reading
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – “Deployed,” a documentary play about the lives of female veterans by Nicola Smith and Samantha Lazar, will enjoy its first public reading at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
In 2016, Smith, a writer and journalist, began interviewing female veterans in Vermont and New Hampshire to better understand the issues that face them and to give voice to their stories. She interviewed women from all branches and ranks of the military and from a variety of ages, ethnicities, backgrounds and walks of life.
“I realized that the intimacy and immediacy of theater would be a powerful way for audiences to hear these women’s stories,” Smith said.
Northern Stage connected her to Lazar, a Yale-trained dramaturg and theater-maker who specializes in devising non-traditional theatrical works. In concert with project producer and Northern Stage Director of Artistic Outreach Amanda Rafuse, Smith and Lazar spent a year shaping the disparate narratives into a cohesive whole while developing the work’s structure, themes and characters.
Admission is free, but tickets are required; call the Northern Stage box office, 802-296-7000, or email boxoffice@northernstage.org.
Ballets Trockadero
BURLINGTON – Celebrating its 40th anniversary season, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo comes to the Flynn Center main stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31.
Founded in 1974 by a group of ballet enthusiasts for the purpose of presenting a playful, entertaining view of traditional, classical ballet in parody form and en travesti, Les Ballets Trockadero first performed in the late-late shows in Off-Off Broadway lofts. “The Trocks,” as they are affectionately known, quickly garnered a major critical essay by Arlene Croce in the New Yorker, and, combined with reviews in The New York Times and Village Voice, established the company as an artistic and popular success. Since the beginning, the Trocks have established themselves as a major dance phenomenon throughout the world.
Tickets start at $25; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Mal Maiz
JOHNSON – Latin dance band Mal Maiz, based in Burlington, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. The concert, at Stearns Performance Space, is free for the public. Multi-instrumentalist Maiz Vargas Sandoval, originally from Costa Rica, leads the band, whose style is influenced by modern jazz, funk and Afro-Caribbean music.
For more information, call 802-635-1408.
Poetry dinner
RANDOLPH – PoemTown Randolph kicks off its sixth annual celebration and National Poetry Month with a special dinner with poet Kerrin McCadden at the Black Krim Tavern. The event continues PoemTown’s popular Dinner with a Poet series presented in past years.
McFadden will read from her work on Monday, April 1. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by a poetry reading at 7 p.m. It is possible to come just for the reading, but seating can’t be guaranteed. Diners can order off the menu, and dinner reservations are required.
Dinner and reading reservations can be made by calling the Black Krim at 802-728-6776. For more information about PoemTown activities, go online to www.poemtown.org.
Artist Linda Bryan
LYNDONVILLE – An exhibit of artwork by Linda Bryan, who owns Red House Studio in Newbury, will run March 27-April 24 at Quimby Gallery in Harvey Academic Center at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. The exhibit, “Deeper than Blue: Cyanotypes and Printmaking,” and the opening reception, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, are free for the public. Bryan is a former adjunct faculty member in the NVU-Lyndon Visual Arts Department.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; email Barclay.Tucker@NorthernVermont.edu.
U.S. Army Field Band
BURLINGTON – The U.S. Army Field Band returns to the Flynn Center MainStage with the Soldiers’ Chorus for a free performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.
The Concert Band is the oldest and largest of the Field Band’s four performing components. This elite 65-member instrumental ensemble, founded in 1946, has performed in all 50 states and 25 foreign countries for audiences totaling more than 100 million. Tours have taken the band throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, the Far East and India.
The Soldiers’ Chorus, founded in 1957, is the vocal complement of the United States Army Field Band of Washington, D.C. The 29–member mixed choral ensemble travels throughout the nation and abroad, performing as a separate component and in joint concerts with the concert band of the “Musical Ambassadors of the Army.” The chorus has performed in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, India, the Far East and throughout Europe, entertaining audiences of all ages.
Tickets are free, limited to four per customer; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
