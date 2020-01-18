Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
A murder mysteryWAITSFIELD – The Valley Players will present “Out of Sight, Out of Murder” by Fred Carmichael, Jan. 17-Feb. 2 at the Valley Players Theater at 4254 Main St. (Route 100). Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays.
“Out of Sight, Out of Murder” was the first play to receive the Valley Players’ Vermont Playwright Award in 1983. In the play, author Peter Knight is grinding out a murder story in an old mansion in Vermont where another author was murdered years before. A weird electrical storm effects a cosmic snafu and his characters come to life. There’s the lovely ingenue, the trusty butler, a feisty character woman, a dauntless hero, a fascinating “other woman,” the always- pregnant serving girl, and the wily lawyer waiting for midnight to read the will.
For tickets or information, call 802-583-1674, or go online to www.valleyplayers.com.
No Strings MarionettesBARRE – At 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, No Strings Marionette Company brings the well-loved British tale of “Jack and the Beanstalk” to the Barre Opera House, retold with all the magic and mischief the marionettes can muster.
The action brings Jack from his humble cottage to the magnificent castle high above in the clouds. A sense of adventure and optimism and three magic beans catapult Jack high into the sky where his destiny awaits. With a nod to an ancient telling of the tale we discover if Jack, by taking gold and geese from the giant’s castle, is a thief or if he is simply reclaiming his family’s heritage.
The afternoon begins with an interactive sing-along where kids get to be part of the show and following Jack’s adventure, No Strings’ Dan Baginski and Barbara Paulson host an intimate question and answer session where everyone gets a closer look at the puppeteers’ trade.
Tickets are $7.50; call 802-476-8188, or go online to www.barreoperahouse.org.
Music of the suffragistsBROOKFIELD – “From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists” premieres at the Pond Village Church, 49 Ridge Road, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council and the Brookfield Free Public Library.
Singer and historian Linda Radtke, in period garb and “Votes for Women” sash, celebrates the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, specifically highlighting the decades-long persistence of Vermonters, both women and men. Music was essential to the movement: each state convention of suffragists began and ended with songs such as “Shall Women Vote?” “New America,” “Giving the Ballot to the Mother” or “Voting as we Pray,” as well as rousing Christian hymns.
Radtke also traces the movement’s alignment with other social justice initiatives such as temperance, labor conditions, wage equity, peace, and children’s welfare.
Both the songs and stories in Radtke’s presentation, accompanied by pianist Arthur Zorn, highlight Vermonters’ efforts from 1840-1921, as they lobbied in churches, at “parlor meetings” at town halls and at the State House for total enfranchisement.
Admission is free.
VSO Farmers NightMONTPELIER – The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is a staple of the free-of-charge Farmers Night concert series each winter, and its appearance at the State House at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, will be poignant as longtime Music Director Jaime Laredo wields his baton for the last time in the House Chamber.
The program includes two charming “miniatures,” one by Holst, inspired by folk songs, and one by Sibelius showcasing the flute section. Works by Elgar and Mozart, in turn, feature the winds and strings. Lest they be accused of ignoring music on this “side of the pond,” the concert will conclude with a world premiere by a senior from Hartford High School, and a toe-tapping rag from Scott Joplin.
Admission is free; go online to www.vso.org.
Celebrating Victor JaraBARRE – Musicians including Bono, Pete Seeger, Holly Near, and Arlo Guthrie help explore the legacy and cultural resurgence of Chilean musician and political activist Victor Jara in the award-winning film, “The Resurrection of Victor Jara,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Barre’s historic Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St.
Written and produced by UVM economics teacher John Summa, “The Resurrection of Victor Jara,” chronicles the life and untimely death of the Chilean theater director, musician, activist, and teacher known as “the Bob Dylan of South America.” A leader of the Nuevo Cancionero (“New Songbook”) movement, Jara joined folk-based music with socially-committed lyrics to help inspire movements for social change in Latin America, Portugal, and Spain during the 1970s and ‘80s. At age 42 following the 1973 coup against Chile’s democratically elected socialist president Salvador Allende, Jara was arrested, tortured and assassinated by the usurping president Augusto Pinochet’s military. His body, shot 44 times, was dumped in the street.
Comparing Jara to Seeger and Woody Guthrie, Summa says, “Victor transcends politics. You don’t have to like the politics associated with Victor to love him.” A question-and-answer session with Summa will follow the showing.
Tickets are $10; call 802-479-5600, or go online to http://oldlaborhall.org.
Inspirational SingersGREENSBORO – Direct from New York City, the East Coast Inspirational Singers arrive in Greensboro on MLK Weekend, bringing their one-of-a-kind harmony and energy to the Northeast Kingdom. In a performance slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Highland Center for the Arts, this talented group of singers and musicians will perform spirited gospel, R&B, pop, Broadway, jazz and blues.
The production will include a multimedia presentation of slides set to music. From racial strife to the jubilation of freedom and beyond, the slideshow chronicles and honors African-American culture, Martin Luther King Jr., and the achievements of civil rights activists. The group has toured with renowned artists including Josh Groban, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, John Mayer, Patti LaBelle and many others.
For tickets, go online to https://highlandartsvt.org.
The drag benefitRANDOLPH — At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Vermont Pride Theater will present a staged reading of Mae West’s 1927 play “The Drag: A Homosexual Comedy in Three Acts.” This is VPT’s ninth annual winter benefit, the proceeds this year going to Vermont CARES, which works throughout the state to prevent the spread of the HIV virus and to connect those with HIV/AIDS with culturally sensitive medical-care providers.
West, queen of the sexual double entendre and an early supporter of gay rights, considered her play to be a “comedy-drama of life.” Set in the repressed ‘20s, it’s the riveting story of two love triangles that cross the lines of social and economic class and defy the sexual norms of the day. After successful tryouts in Connecticut and New Jersey, West opened it in the NYC area, where it ran for 10 performances before being closed down by the police.
West explained, “The city fathers begged me not to bring the show to (Broadway) because they were not equipped to handle the commotion it would cause.”
For tickets or information, call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
