Pianist Michael Arnowitt
PLAINFIELD – The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House will kick off the 2019-2020 concert series with pianist Michael Arnowitt presenting a varied program of solo piano music, including a world premiere of “Threads” by Brookfield composer Erik Neilsen, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
The program will include compositions by the “three Bs” — Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms — featuring Bach’s lively and dramatic Partita No. 2 in C minor, the opening section of Beethoven’s Sonata No. 30 in E major from the composer’s great final period of his life, and Brahms’ Intermezzo in A major, a signature piece for Arnowitt.
The concert will also highlight three women composers whose music Arnowitt has been researching this year: Cortege and Prelude in D-flat major by Lili Boulanger, Israeli composer Verdina Shlonsky’s “Pages from the Diary” (1949), and Barbara Heller of Germany’s 1986 composition Furore — a Dream.”
A special feature of the concert will be the premiere of Nielsen’s “Threads,” blending classical composition with soulful jazz harmonies, that was written for the pianist’s 2018 wedding. Rounding out the program will be “Interlude with Igor,” Arnowitt’s arrangement of music from Igor Stravinsky’s landmark early ballets “Petrushka” and “The Rite of Spring,” and a short, comic 1922 piece by American composer George Antheil.
Tickets are $15, $5 for students; call 802-498-3173, or go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
Boston Ballet II
STOWE – Boston Ballet II (BBII) will perform at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The program will feature three works by Boston Ballet-based choreographers, a 19th century work by Arthur Saint-Leon, composer Amilcare Ponchielli’s “Dance of the Hours,” a romantic duet by Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, and excerpts from Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker.”
The program will open with the “Ocean and Pearls” pas de trois from the ballet “Little Humpbacked Horse.” The ballet, originally choreographed by Arthur Saint-Leon, premiered in 1864 and was revised by Marius Petipa in 1895 at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg. The pas de trois features the King of the Ocean (Poseidon) with two pearls.
The next three works are rooted in Boston Ballet. First, a new work by company dancer My’kal Stromile, a Juilliard graduate who studied both dance and choreography. The next work is a solo from “Slice to Sharp” by Boston Ballet resident choreographer Jorma Elo. The full ballet was created for New York City Ballet in 2006. And third, Boston Ballet School faculty member and choreographer Igor Burlak’s “Fiddle Faddle,” which is set to music by Leroy Anderson.
The second half opens with Richard Cook’s “Dance of the Hours.” This will be followed by “This Bitter Earth,” a duet of longing and love created by Wheeldon, to music by Dinah Washington and Max Richter. The program closes with a suite of Act II dances from Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.
Open Class with Boston Ballet II is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis (maximum of 30 people) 5 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; no experience is necessary. (To enroll in the dance class, go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.)
For tickets or information, call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
Shakespeare for dinner
BURLINGTON – Middlebury Actors Workshop will perform “Much Ado About Nothing (at Dinner)” in FlynnSpace at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Returning to FlynnSpace following 2018’s astonishing “The Turn of the Screw” and “Every Brilliant Thing” earlier this season, the company performs its own contemporary spin on “Much Ado About Nothing,” set entirely around a dinner table as eight guests act out Shakespeare’s comic masterpiece, starring local actors Craig Maravich and Chris Caswell.
Tickets are $30; call 802-86-FLYNN (863-5966), voice/relay calls welcome; or go online to www.flynncenter.org.
Brett Hughes honkytonk
JOHNSON – Brett Hughes and the Honkytonk Crowd will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 in the monthly Live From Dibden music series at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus in Dibden Center for the Arts.
Hughes, a Vermont singer, songwriter and guitarist, has performed with many bands and singers, including Kat Wright, Wrecking Ball, All Fall Down and the Cider House Boys. He hosts Honkytonk Tuesdays at Radio Bean in Burlington.
Admission is $10; call 802-635-1476, or go online to https://northernvermont.edu.
‘Shall we dance?’
HANOVER, N.H. – Returning to a musical partnership that was born way back when on the Hop’s Spaulding stage, husband-and-wife piano duo Evan Hirsch and Sally Pinkas play sparkling dance-based four-hand piano works by Darius Milhaud, Samuel Barber and more in “Shall We Dance?” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.
Full of irresistible dance rhythms played out in works for two pianos and two pianists at one piano, the program comprises the graceful and enigmatic 20th-century harmonies of Milhaud’s “Scaramouche” (1937) and Barber’s “Souvenirs” (1951); glorious Latin American dances in William Bolcom’s “Recuerdos” (1993); Joseph Horovitz’s “Concerto for Dancers,” which depicts an accidental and ultimately romantic meetings of ballet and calypso dancers; and a sequence that includes Hirsch’s own composition, “Sally’s Waltz.”
In 1994, Pinkas and Hirsch were married but pursuing separate careers as concert pianists (￼Pinkas as the Hop’s pianist-in-residence, which she remains today) when, for a lark, they put together a program of piano duets for a Valentine’s Day concert at the Hop. The response was so warm that they made it a regular Hop feature and also took the duo to other audiences.
The Philadelphia Intelligencer called their music “absolutely superb in its execution … exhibiting a unanimity of ensemble rarely heard.”
Tickets are $25 (40 percent off for 18 and younger); call 603-646-2422, or go online to https://hop.dartmouth.edu.
MFA art exhibit
JOHNSON – Paintings by Elijay Hamilton-Wray, a student in Northern Vermont University’s master of fine arts program, will be featured Oct. 28-Nov. 8 at Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at NVU’s Johnson campus. The exhibit, and a reception 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, are free for the public. Hamilton-Wray, from Athens, Ohio is focusing on oil painting in the MFA studio arts program.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and during Dibden Center performances; call 802-635-1469, or go online to https://northernvermont.edu/JulianScottGallery.
